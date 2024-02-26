Feb 26 (Reuters) - David Greenbaum has been named to the newly created role of president, Disney live action and 20th Century Studios, reporting to Disney Entertainment co-Chairman Alan Bergman, Walt Disney Studios announced on Monday.

Greenbaum brought to the screen dozens of feature films as president of Searchlight Pictures, including Academy Award Best Picture winners "The Shape of Water" and "Nomadland."

Sean Bailey, who oversaw the Disney live action films since 2010, is stepping down, the company said.

