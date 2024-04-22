The world can't get enough of Bluey.

"The Sign," the series' first-ever extended-length special, now ranks as both the most-viewed Bluey episode premiere and the most-viewed Disney Junior episode premiere ever, with 10.4 million views* globally on Disney+ after seven days of streaming. Bluey consistently falls in the Top 5 series on Disney+ by monthly views.

"The Sign" debuted Sunday, April 14, on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel, captivating audiences with its heartfelt and universal portrayal of family life.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, Bluey is available to global audiences (outside of Australia, China, and New Zealand) across Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel thanks to a global broadcasting deal between Disney Branded Television and BBC Studios Kids & Family.

The hit series began 2024 as the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences** and the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids overall*** in the U.S., per Nielsen.

"The world that Joe Brumm so beautifully created has captivated audiences everywhere with its delightful blend of humor, heartfelt moments, and characters that everyone can relate to," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said before "The Sign" premiered. "And with the massive reach of Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel, Bluey has truly become a global phenomenon."

In "The Sign," Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti reprised their roles as Bandit and Chilli Heeler, respectively, along with Patrick Brammall as Uncle Rad, Claudia O'Doherty as Frisky, Megan Washington as Calypso, Myf Warhurst as Trixie, and Rose Byrne as Aunt Brandy.

The 28-minute special also introduced several new characters, voiced by guest stars including Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams, and Joel Edgerton.

While promoting "The Sign" recently, Zanetti said she hoped its message would resonate with audiences: "The world is broad and wide, and it's filled with so many ups and downs. Don't hold on too tightly; be present with each other and take each moment as it comes. Make the best decision you can with the information you have at the time. Things can change in an instant-and maybe things will turn out better than our wildest imaginings."

Following the premiere of "The Sign," a brand-new episode of Bluey, titled "Surprise," debuted Sunday, April 21, on Disney+ and also aired on Disney Junior and Disney Channel.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

*Source: Internal Data. A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

**Source: Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings; Jan-Feb 2024 (1/1/24-2/25/25), P2+ hours viewed, Viewing of shows that air on multiple platforms versus all streaming programs tracked by Nielsen; live viewing

***Source: Nielsen Media Research time spent viewing for CY2024 to-date; 1/1/24-2/25/25 based on total hours viewed for Kids 2-5 and Kids 6-11 across linear and streaming combined, versus all other series tracked by Nielsen.