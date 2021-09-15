Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Comm…

09/15/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
BURBANK, Calif., September 15, 2021 - Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at approximately 11:05 a.m. PT/ 2:05 p.m. ET.

To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Lowell Singer
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-5300

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
