Walt Disney : To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Comm…

BURBANK, Calif., September 15, 2021 - Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at approximately 11:05 a.m. PT/ 2:05 p.m. ET.

To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

