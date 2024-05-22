"It's something that will never be finished. Something that I can keep developing, keep plussing and adding to. It's alive. It will be a live breathing thing that will need change."

Walt Disney's words about Disneyland have remained a guiding principle for the Disney Experiences segment since they were first uttered roughly 70 years ago. The summer of 2024 is just the latest example of Disney expanding its present and building towards a great, big, beautiful tomorrow.

Here's a look at some of the latest Disney Experiences developments from all around the globe:

On June 28, guests at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida will return to the New Orleans of Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog to float along on a musical journey in Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The all-new attraction picks up after the events of the 2009 film, where visitors experience an adventure through the bayou as Princess Tiana prepares to host a Mardi Gras celebration.

Guests will encounter dozens of technologically advanced Audio-Animatronic figures during their ride, including beloved characters like Princess Tiana, Louis, and Mama Odie, along with new critters and characters. New arrangements of songs from the film - and a new original tune - will serenade guests as they make their way towards a 50-foot drop.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will also open later this year at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

Fantasy Springs - the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park - welcomes guests on June 6.

It brings to life new areas inspired by three of Disney Animation's most beloved films - Rapunzel's Forest from 2010's Tangled, Peter Pan's Never Land from 1953's Peter Pan, and Frozen Kingdom from the 2013 blockbuster, Frozen.

Fantasy Springs finds itself nestled between Tokyo DisneySea's Lost River Delta and the Arabian Coast areas and the new port will be an entryway for guests into the magical worlds of these films.

Each will include innovative attractions, stunning restaurants, and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Disney Cruise Line is looking to bring enjoyment to guests by sea and by land this year.

In June, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney Cruise Line's newest tropical retreat opens on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas.

The destination celebrates the rich culture and natural beauty of The Bahamas, with signature Disney entertainment, port adventures and nature trails, a water play area and beautiful beaches, including a dedicated beach for adults. The retreat will feature a plethora of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

As Disney Cruise Line looks to add three new ships to its fleet through 2025, its latest vessel, Disney Treasure, is also set to take its maiden voyage on December 21.

One of the very last attractions that Walt Disney personally helped develop, the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, is undergoing a refresh that will open this summer.

While the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will include call backs, the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music - like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.

On May 24, Disneyland Resort guests will once again be able to enjoy the dazzling special effects of Fantasmic! As the beloved show makes its epic return.

And on June 10, EPCOT at Walt Disney World will welcome guests to CommuniCore Hall and Plaza. The Hall and Plaza are flexible multi-use event spaces that bring exhibitions, entertainment and even more culinary delights to the center of EPCOT.

And of course, there are always the seasonal festivals and events that offer a unique spin on a Disney parks visit.

From August 9 to October 31, families can delight in the frightful fun of Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party .

. EPCOT guests can taste their way around the world at the International Food & Wine Festival , from August 29 to November 23.

, from August 29 to November 23. And currently, fans can see the worlds of Pixar come alive at Pixar Fest at Disneyland. Running from April 26 through August 4, guests of all ages can celebrate with daytime parades, nighttime spectaculars, and encounters with their favorite Pixar characters.

And that's just this year.

Going forward, Disney fans can keep an eye out for updates on DisneylandForward, which includes a planned Avatar Experience at Disneyland.

There's also fresh expansions coming to the Magic Kingdom, exploring the Tropical Americas at Animal Kingdom, more cruise ships with their own unique themes, an ongoing effort to reimagined Disneyland Paris, a newly rebuilt Space Mountain at Tokyo Disney Resort in 2027, and much more.

The Walt Disney Company announced last year that it is developing plans to accelerate and expand investment in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment to nearly double capital expenditures over the course of approximately 10 years to roughly $60 billion.

So, with plenty happening across the globe now and through the next decade, Disney Experiences is as alive as Walt could've ever hoped it would be.