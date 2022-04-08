Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 02:52:40 pm EDT
132.30 USD   +0.32%
04/07WALT DISNEY : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Fin…
PU
04/07Walt Disney Was Reportedly Close to Acquiring Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016
MT
04/07The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results via Webcast
BU
Summary 
Summary

Walt Disney : ‘Dancing with the Stars' Moves to a New Home on Disney+ This Fall

04/08/2022
After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home on Disney+. The hit series received a two-season pickup and will premiere exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this Fall, making Dancing with the Stars the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

"Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

"The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise," said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. "This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing with the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand."

Produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, the show pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines. Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC in 2005 and has grown into an international phenomena and source of constant watercooler conversation. During its Fall 2021 run, ABC's Dancing with the Stars ranked among the Top 5 unscripted series with Adults 18-49.

Dancing with the Stars will soon join the vast collection of diverse content and rich storytelling across The Disney Bundle, including Disney+ Originals Turning Red, The Mandalorian, Marvel Studios' Loki, and Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film); Hulu Originals The Kardashians, The Girl from Plainville, FX's Under the Banner of Heaven, Candy, Conversations with Friends, and Only Murders in the Building; and live sports events including NHL, UFC, and The Masters; daily studio shows such as Stephen A's World and SportsNation; and can't-miss originals such as Man in the Arena: Tom Brady. The Disney Bundle is the best streaming option for the whole family that offers the highest-quality movies, television shows, and sports for a competitive cost.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
