  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Walt Disney : ‘Travel + Leisure' Readers Name Disney Cruise Line “World's Best�…

09/10/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
For the third consecutive year, the readers of Travel + Leisure ranked Disney Cruise Line as the Top Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line in the World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey. Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey. The publication's readers rated individual cruise ships on their cabins and facilities, food, service, itineraries and destinations, excursions and activities, and value.

'Disney has it all figured out,' said one reader, 'and they make sure nothing goes wrong.' Another Travel + Leisure reader, who sailed on the Disney Fantasy, said, 'We love the live entertainment, the food is always excellent, and we're fans of the cabin sizes and verandas.'

Celebrating the honor with all those who create magical vacations at sea, Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Signature Experiences, said, 'I know just how much hard work goes into earning these accolades, and I couldn't be prouder of our cast and crew members.'

The World's Best Awards 2021 are featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, available on newsstands September 17 and online now.

Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has been a leader in the family cruise industry and has received hundreds of distinguished awards from the travel industry praising all aspects of the operation from dining to entertainment. Disney Cruise Line continues to grow and expand its horizons, with several new ships scheduled for delivery through 2023.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 704 M - -
Net income 2021 2 441 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 136x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 338 B 338 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 180 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert A. Iger Executive Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.61%337 822
COMCAST CORPORATION13.66%273 365
VIACOMCBS INC.8.27%26 255
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP10.48%16 029
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.86%11 507
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.53.73%7 058