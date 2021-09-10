Walt Disney : ‘Travel + Leisure' Readers Name Disney Cruise Line “World's Best�…

For the third consecutive year, the readers of Travel + Leisure ranked Disney Cruise Line as the Top Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line in the World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey. Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey. The publication's readers rated individual cruise ships on their cabins and facilities, food, service, itineraries and destinations, excursions and activities, and value.

'Disney has it all figured out,' said one reader, 'and they make sure nothing goes wrong.' Another Travel + Leisure reader, who sailed on the Disney Fantasy, said, 'We love the live entertainment, the food is always excellent, and we're fans of the cabin sizes and verandas.'

Celebrating the honor with all those who create magical vacations at sea, Thomas Mazloum, President of Disney Signature Experiences, said, 'I know just how much hard work goes into earning these accolades, and I couldn't be prouder of our cast and crew members.'

The World's Best Awards 2021 are featured in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, available on newsstands September 17 and online now.

Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has been a leader in the family cruise industry and has received hundreds of distinguished awards from the travel industry praising all aspects of the operation from dining to entertainment. Disney Cruise Line continues to grow and expand its horizons, with several new ships scheduled for delivery through 2023.