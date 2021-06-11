Log in
Walt Disney : Disney Imagination Campus Launches to Teach Critical Skills and Encourage…

06/11/2021
Disney Parks is launching a reimagined line of educational experiences for student groups that will harness beloved Disney franchises-including Star Wars, Pixar and Frozen, as well as Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment-to supercharge the imaginations of students and inspire their career ambitions. The new curriculum, which will debut at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, is based upon the belief that imagination can create endless possibility. Disney Imagination Campus launches in January 2022 with a collection of interactive workshops, performances and special events touching on a variety of subjects, including performing arts, technology, science, humanities and leadership.

'Our Walt Disney Imagineering partners are renowned for blue sky thinking, masterful storytelling and creative problem-solving,' said Maryann Smith, Vice President of Sales, Services & Events at Disney Destinations. 'We've taken these key skills and worked with Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Live Entertainment and other Disney thought leaders to create new educational experiences to challenge students to use their imagination, all within our real-world learning laboratories and performance venues across our theme parks.'

In addition to drawing on its decades of experience in the youth education space, Disney collaborated with teachers to develop a uniquely Disney curriculum that takes a hands-on approach to learning. Based on industry trends, the imagination-powered curriculum emphasizes key performance criteria as well as the critical skills students need to succeed in today's business world, including leadership, confidence, creative problem-solving and teamwork.

The curriculum is based on four educational pillars:

  • Performing Arts-Students will engage in workshops taught by world-class Disney entertainment professionals and perform on Disney stages for audiences from around the world.
  • Art & Humanities-Students will discover the role that artists play in theme park design through the exploration of artistic media and storytelling.
  • Science & Technology-Students will explore how science and technology applies to every element of the theme park experience and is used to create Disney magic for guests.
  • Leadership & Innovation-Students will engage in hands-on learning that challenges their creative problem-solving and communication skills based on the real-world business experiences of Disney leaders.

In today's announcement, Carylann Assante, Chief Executive Officer of The Student & Youth Travel Association (SYTA) and the SYTA Youth Foundation said, 'No matter what workshop a student participates in, the Disney Imagination Campus will inspire creativity, promote exploration, expand thinking and leave a lasting impression!'

Additionally, a new collaboration with education platform Kahoot! will integrate interactive elements into select Disney Imagination Campus experiences. Kahoot!, which has engaged 5 billion cumulative players since 2013, empowers students to learn through play with its live games, study tools and challenges.

'Kahoot!'s long-standing relationship with Disney is now expanding beyond the classroom, bringing interactive learning experiences to the Disney Parks designed for Disney Imagination Campus students,' said Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!. 'Whether students are visiting the Disney Parks for a day or participating in workshops, we've developed interactive, self-guided challenges that will test their comprehension and retention of key learning objectives during their visit. This is a holistic, groundbreaking, and experiential approach to education.'

More details about the curriculum and registration information can be found at DisneyCampus.com and by following @DisneyImaginationCampus on social media.

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
