Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Disney to Reopen Parks in California on April 30 -- Update

03/17/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday said it would reopen the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on April 30.

The parks had been closed for more than a year due to Covid-19, resulting in thousands of employee furloughs and a major shift in Disney's strategy. The company said that more than 10,000 cast members would be returning to work. Its counterpart in Orlando, Fla., Walt Disney World, has been open since last July with some restrictions.

The pandemic hastened Disney's transition to the streaming age. Chief Executive Bob Chapek has focused on growing the Disney+ streaming service, which marked 100 million subscribers last week. He has also made the company leaner, closing dozens of Disney stores in the U.S., for instance.

As movie theaters in New York and Los Angeles reopen, the Disneyland news signals that some semblance of normalcy is returning to the world's largest entertainment company. Getting the parks reopen in time for the summer tourism season is of particular importance for Disney. In the company's most recent earnings report, released in February, the division that includes theme-park business saw a $2.6 billion hit from Covid-19 during the quarter.

Shares in Disney's stock are down approximately 0.3% in afternoon trading.

The company also said the hotels of the Disneyland Resort will welcome guests as part of a phased reopening beginning April 29.

The company said capacity at its theme parks would be limited "to comply with governmental requirements and promote physical distancing." A new system, which requires guests to obtain a reservation before entry, will be in place.

"Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks in line with current state guidelines," the company said. This may mean Disneyland opens at 25% capacity or more, depending upon the direction of Covid-19 transmissions in the coming month, according to California's recent guidelines.

The company also said, "Operational changes will be in place at the theme parks and hotels based on guidance from health authorities and learnings from our parks around the world to promote physical distancing, enhanced cleanliness and reduced contact."

Erich Schwartzel contributed to this article.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1417ET

