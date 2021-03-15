Walt Disney : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Fin…

BURBANK, Calif., March 15, 2021 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 13, 2021.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Lowell Singer

Investor Relations

(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha

Corporate Communications

(818) 560-5300

