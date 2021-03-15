Log in
Walt Disney Company (The)    DIS

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
Walt Disney : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Fin…

03/15/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
BURBANK, Calif., March 15, 2021 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 13, 2021.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

Contacts:

Lowell Singer
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601

Zenia Mucha
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-5300

# # #

Disclaimer

The Walt Disney Company published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 17:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
