Walt Disney : Executives To Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Fin…

BURBANK, Calif., March 15, 2021 - The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Results will be released after the close of regular trading on May 13, 2021.
To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
Contacts:
Lowell Singer
Investor Relations
(818) 560-6601
Zenia Mucha
Corporate Communications
(818) 560-5300
