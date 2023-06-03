Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:40 2023-06-02 pm EDT
90.77 USD   +2.46%
01:09pWalt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts
RE
11:48aWalt disney company's pixar animation has eliminated 75 position…
RE
12:26aReport of Wuhan-Disney talks was fake, Chinese official media says
RE
Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts

06/03/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Merchandise and toys depicting characters from the movie

June 3 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two executives behind box office disappointment “Lightyear,” sources said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio in a decade.

The cuts included "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.” Galyn Susman, producer of "Lightyear," also departed. Susman had been at Pixar since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.

MacLane and Susman could not be reached for comment.

The cuts, which took place May 23, are part of Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger’s previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs. That restructuring combined the film and television groups into a single Disney Entertainment unit and eliminated a division charged with distribution.

While small compared to Pixar's employee base of about 1,200, the layoffs are significant because the studio is a creative force generating franchises and characters that drive revenue across Disney.

Pixar is famous for cinematic franchises including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles” and “Cars.” But “Lightyear,” released a year ago with a reported budget of $200 million, brought in a modest $226.7 million in worldwide ticket sales and received a mixed critical reception.

By contrast, Pixar's "Incredibles 2" in 2018, which was reported to have had a similar production budget, had worldwide box office sales of $1.2 billion.

“Lightyear” could not be shown in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries because of its depiction of a same-sex relationship. This had an impact on its box office performance.

Disney has implemented layoffs in every division including film and television, streaming services and theme parks.

The last time Pixar cut jobs was in 2013, after the studio postponed the release of the 2015 film “The Good Dinosaur,” and removed its director, Bob Peterson. About 30 positions were eliminated.

Disney acquired Pixar in 2006 to revitalize its struggling Disney Animation. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 89 706 M - -
Net income 2023 5 039 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 188 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 90,77 $
Average target price 120,44 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Iger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mark G. Parker Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Rebecca Campbell Chairman-International Content & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.97%165 864
FORMULA ONE GROUP20.21%16 644
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-8.77%10 129
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.93%9 209
ITV PLC-4.66%3 594
TBS HOLDINGS,INC.48.83%2 748
