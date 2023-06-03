Walt Disney's Pixar targets 'Lightyear' execs among 75 job cuts

June 3 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's Pixar Animation
Studios has eliminated 75 positions including those of two
executives behind box office disappointment “Lightyear,” sources
said on Saturday, the first significant job cuts at the studio
in a decade.
The cuts included "Lightyear" director Angus MacLane, a
26-year animator who was part of the senior creative team on
such acclaimed films as “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.” Galyn Susman,
producer of "Lightyear," also departed. Susman had been at Pixar
since the release of the original “Toy Story” movie in 1995.
MacLane and Susman could not be reached for comment.
The cuts, which took place May 23, are part of Walt Disney
Chief Executive Bob Iger’s previously announced plan to
eliminate 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs. That
restructuring combined the film and television groups into a
single Disney Entertainment unit and eliminated a division
charged with distribution.
While small compared to Pixar's employee base of about
1,200, the layoffs are significant because the studio is a
creative force generating franchises and characters that drive
revenue across Disney.
Pixar is famous for cinematic franchises including “Toy
Story,” “The Incredibles” and “Cars.” But “Lightyear,” released
a year ago with a reported budget of $200 million, brought in a
modest $226.7 million in worldwide ticket sales and received a
mixed critical reception.
By contrast, Pixar's "Incredibles 2" in 2018, which was
reported to have had a similar production budget, had worldwide
box office sales of $1.2 billion.
“Lightyear” could not be shown in 14 Middle Eastern and
Asian countries because of its depiction of a same-sex
relationship. This had an impact on its box office performance.
Disney has implemented layoffs in every division including
film and television, streaming services and theme parks.
The last time Pixar cut jobs was in 2013, after the studio
postponed the release of the 2015 film “The Good Dinosaur,” and
removed its director, Bob Peterson. About 30 positions were
eliminated.
Disney acquired Pixar in 2006 to revitalize its struggling
Disney Animation.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)