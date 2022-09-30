Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walt Disney Company (The)
  News
  Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-30 pm EDT
94.33 USD   -3.20%
04:32pWalt Disney Appoints Carolyn Everson as Board Director
MT
Walt Disney to Add Third Point-Backed Nominee Carolyn Everson to Board

09/30/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Walt Disney Co. on Friday said Carolyn Everson will join its board later this year, a nominee supported by activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC.

The entertainment and theme parks giant said Ms. Everson, who joins the board on Nov. 21, will be included in its slate of director nominees at its 2023 annual shareholder meeting.

Third Point has agreed to customary standstill, voting and other provisions through Disney's 2024 annual shareholder meeting as part of the agreement, Disney said.

The agreement comes as Mr. Loeb's hedge fund has jockeyed for change at Disney recently. He sent a letter in August to Chief Executive Bob Chapek asking for major changes to the company's business, including spinning off sports television network ESPN, refreshing its board and cutting spending. Mr. Loeb earlier this month signaled that he was backing off his push to persuade Disney to spin off ESPN.

"We have a productive and collegial relationship with Third Point, with whom we share a deep commitment to continue building on Disney's many successes and increasing shareholder value," said Mr. Chapek on Friday.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1707ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 523 M - -
Net income 2022 3 840 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 46,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 97,45 $
Average target price 142,15 $
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-35.83%177 657
COMCAST CORPORATION-39.54%134 295
FORMULA ONE GROUP-9.31%13 213
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-37.21%12 404
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.39%12 280
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-41.66%3 167