'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 (Variety.com) - Audiences didn't open
their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and
the Jets play out on the big screen.
"West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the classic
musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry
$10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That's cause for concern
because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to
revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand
to lose millions, unless "West Side Story" endures at the box
office through the holidays and Oscar season.
It may be possible to attract moviegoers between Christmas
and New Years, but it's a bad start for one of the most
critically acclaimed films of the year -- and one that opened
exclusively in theaters. Though every new movie musical has
struggled to entice audiences in COVID times, it's worrisome for
both theater operators and traditional studios that "West Side
Story" -- one of the most beloved stories in musical theater
history and under the direction of Hollywood's most commercially
successful filmmaker -- sold fewer tickets than "In the Heights"
($11.5 million debut), a lesser known song-and-dance property
that premiered simultaneously on HBO Max. "West Side Story" at
least earned more than Universal's "Dear Evan Hansen"
adaptation, which premiered to $7.4 million in September while
playing exclusively in theaters. But that's not exactly a high
bar considering "Dear Evan Hansen" was skewered by critics.
However, "In the Heights" and "Dear Evan Hansen" cost far less
to make than "West Side Story."
"In the past, we've seen musicals connect with critics and
audiences and go on a run," says David A. Gross, who runs the
movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. For
example, "Chicago" opened to $10.8 million in 2003 and
ultimately earned $170 million, while more recently, "The
Greatest Showman" debuted to $8.8 million and kept chugging
along until revenues hit $170 million.
"But that was then, and this is now. Moviegoing conditions
remain impaired," Gross says. "If 'West Side Story' is going to
be profitable, it will need to connect internationally as well
domestically."
After October set pandemic box office records, thanks to
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and "No Time to Die," movie
theater attendance has taken a downturn. That will change next
week when Sony's comic book sequel "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
hits cinemas. What remains clear, however, is that older
audiences haven't been eager to return to the movies. Most of
the tentpoles that have been commercially successful have been
catered to younger males.
"West Side Story" looks like a blockbuster compared to this
weekend's other new nationwide release, STX's athletic drama
"National Champions," which went almost entirely unseen despite
playing on more than 1,000 screens. The film, starring Stephan
James and J.K. Simmons, flopped in its debut, bringing in
$300,000 from 1,197 theaters -- an embarrassing result even by
COVID-19 standards.