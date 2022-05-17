XFL Enters Multi-Year Agreement with Disney, ESPN Through 2027

By Denny Jacob

The XFL said Tuesday that it has a new multi-year agreement with Walt Disney Co. and ESPN for its upcoming 2023 season through 2027.

The agreement includes exclusive broadcast rights for all gameday content, tentpole events and more. Each season, all 43 games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks and FX, the XFL said. It also said the agreement includes exclusive content rights across Disney and ESPN's digital, social and direct-to-consumer outlets.

The move is the latest example of live sports finding new homes. In March, Apple Inc. and Major League Baseball said "Friday Night Baseball" will be available in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ when the season started.

