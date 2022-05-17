Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walt Disney Company (The)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   US2546871060

WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:03:16 pm EDT
108.64 USD   +3.29%
05:30pXFL Enters Multi-Year Agreement with Disney, ESPN Through 2027
DJ
05/13UBS Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $145 From $205, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/13Barclays Lowers Walt Disney's Price Target to $130 From $168; Equalweight Rating Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XFL Enters Multi-Year Agreement with Disney, ESPN Through 2027

05/17/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


The XFL said Tuesday that it has a new multi-year agreement with Walt Disney Co. and ESPN for its upcoming 2023 season through 2027.

The agreement includes exclusive broadcast rights for all gameday content, tentpole events and more. Each season, all 43 games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks and FX, the XFL said. It also said the agreement includes exclusive content rights across Disney and ESPN's digital, social and direct-to-consumer outlets.

The move is the latest example of live sports finding new homes. In March, Apple Inc. and Major League Baseball said "Friday Night Baseball" will be available in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ when the season started.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1930ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.54% 149.24 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -0.33% 18.2 Real-time Quote.-3.17%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 3.29% 108.64 Delayed Quote.-30.71%
All news about WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
05:30pXFL Enters Multi-Year Agreement with Disney, ESPN Through 2027
DJ
05/13UBS Adjusts Walt Disney Company Price Target to $145 From $205, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/13Barclays Lowers Walt Disney's Price Target to $130 From $168; Equalweight Rating Kept
MT
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : How much pain are we in for?
05/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Atmos Energy, Coca-Cola HBC, Oxy, Rivian, Walt Disney...
05/13DA Davidson Cuts Walt Disney's Price Target to $171 From $210 on More Conservative Dire..
MT
05/12BofA Securities Lowers Price Target for Disney to $140 From $191, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12Walt Disney Second-Quarter Results Highlight Growth Potential as Parks, Disney+ Outperf..
MT
05/12Wall Street slides on fears of prolonged inflation
RE
05/12Walt Disney's Park Business Growing but Economic Uncertainties Still Pose a Threat, Mor..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84 322 M - -
Net income 2022 4 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 166 250
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Walt Disney Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 108,64 $
Average target price 163,08 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Chapek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Hable Vice President
Christine M. McCarthy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Susan E. Arnold Chairman
Diane Jurgens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.71%191 584
COMCAST CORPORATION-16.81%187 578
VIACOMCBS INC.-7.16%18 273
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.78%13 856
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-23.40%12 993
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-7.52%4 873