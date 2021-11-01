Announcement that there is a new endorsements/ guarantees that reaches NT$ 30 million and above the net valuation of 5% of the latest financial statements.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Xinfeng Technology, Inc.
Relationship:The Company's 60% sub-subsidiary
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NTD5,385,164K
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NTD660,000K
The amount of the current additional endorsements/
guarantees:NTD1,000,000K
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence:NTD1,660,000K
The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made:NTD668,318K
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For the needs of sub-subsidiary operation,
and to endorse for Bank loan.
2.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Waltech Advanced Engineering
(SuZhou), Inc.
Relationship:The Company's 100% sub-subsidiary
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NTD5,385,164K
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NTD1,580,000K
The amount of the current additional endorsements/
guarantees:NTD1,500,000K
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence:NTD3,080,000K
The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made:NTD2,041,133K
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For the needs of sub-subsidiary operation,
and to endorse for Bank loan.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
1.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Xinfeng Technology, Inc.
Capital:NTD30,093K
Cumulative gains/losses:NTD-72,329K
2.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Waltech Advanced Engineering
(SuZhou), Inc.
Capital:NTD0K
Cumulative gains/losses:NTD0K
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
In accordance with the contract or untill the expiration of the contract.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NTD8,616,263K
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NTD4,740,000K
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:44.01%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:58.17%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None