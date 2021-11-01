Announcement that there is a new endorsements/ guarantees that reaches NT$ 30 million and above the net valuation of 5% of the latest financial statements.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: 1.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Xinfeng Technology, Inc. Relationship:The Company's 60% sub-subsidiary The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NTD5,385,164K The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NTD660,000K The amount of the current additional endorsements/ guarantees:NTD1,000,000K The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:NTD1,660,000K The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made:NTD668,318K The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: For the needs of sub-subsidiary operation, and to endorse for Bank loan. 2.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Waltech Advanced Engineering (SuZhou), Inc. Relationship:The Company's 100% sub-subsidiary The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NTD5,385,164K The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NTD1,580,000K The amount of the current additional endorsements/ guarantees:NTD1,500,000K The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:NTD3,080,000K The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made:NTD2,041,133K The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: For the needs of sub-subsidiary operation, and to endorse for Bank loan. 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 1.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Xinfeng Technology, Inc. Capital:NTD30,093K Cumulative gains/losses:NTD-72,329K 2.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Waltech Advanced Engineering (SuZhou), Inc. Capital:NTD0K Cumulative gains/losses:NTD0K 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: In accordance with the contract or untill the expiration of the contract. 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NTD8,616,263K 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD4,740,000K 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:44.01% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements:58.17% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None