    8110   TW0008110008

WALTON ADVANCED ENGINEERING, INC.

(8110)
Announcement that there is a new endorsements/ guarantees that reaches NT$ 30 million and above the net valuation of 5% of the latest financial statements.

11/01/2021 | 10:37am GMT
Today's Information

Provided by: WALTON ADVANCED ENGINEERING, INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/01 Time of announcement 18:20:37
Subject 
 Announcement that there is a new endorsements/
guarantees that reaches NT$ 30 million and above the
net valuation of 5% of the latest financial statements.
Date of events 2021/11/01 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Xinfeng Technology, Inc.
Relationship:The Company's 60% sub-subsidiary
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NTD5,385,164K
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NTD660,000K
The amount of the current additional endorsements/
guarantees:NTD1,000,000K
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence:NTD1,660,000K
The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made:NTD668,318K
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For the needs of sub-subsidiary operation,
and to endorse for Bank loan.
2.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Waltech Advanced Engineering
(SuZhou), Inc.
Relationship:The Company's 100% sub-subsidiary
The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NTD5,385,164K
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NTD1,580,000K
The amount of the current additional endorsements/
guarantees:NTD1,500,000K
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence:NTD3,080,000K
The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made:NTD2,041,133K
The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
For the needs of sub-subsidiary operation,
and to endorse for Bank loan.
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
1.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Xinfeng Technology, Inc.
Capital:NTD30,093K
Cumulative gains/losses:NTD-72,329K
2.Name of endorsed/guaranteed company:Waltech Advanced Engineering
(SuZhou), Inc.
Capital:NTD0K
Cumulative gains/losses:NTD0K
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
In accordance with the contract or untill the expiration of the contract.
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NTD8,616,263K
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NTD4,740,000K
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:44.01%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:58.17%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Walton Advanced Engineering Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
