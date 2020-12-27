China's Walvax to make COVID-19 vaccine candidate similar to AstraZeneca's - media

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's Walvax Biotechnology Co
has started work on a plant to manufacture an
early-stage coronavirus vaccine candidate similar to AstraZeneca
PLC's product, state-backed media said on Sunday.
Mass production for the proposed vaccine could begin in
mid-2021, with an estimated capacity of 200 million doses a
year, said Health Times, a paper run by the People's Daily.
The treatment is based on a chimpanzee adenovirus to deliver
materials that can trigger an immune response against the virus
that causes COVID-19, a technique adopted in the candidate from
AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
The Chinese candidate, jointly developed by China's Tsinghua
University and Tianjin Medical University, has not been tested
on humans. The AstraZeneca-Oxford treatment is in final-stage
large trials.
AstraZeneca's late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil last
month found an efficacy of 62% for trial participants given two
full doses but 90% for a subgroup given a half, then a full
dose. A Reuters investigation this week revealed problems with
the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine study.
Adenovirus is used in other COVID-19 vaccine candidates,
including one from China's CanSino Biologics Inc,
which is based a harmless common cold virus known as adenovirus
type-5 (Ad5).
Researchers on the CanSino vaccine have said it might be
weaker in people who had been exposed to Ad5 and have
pre-existing immunity against the adenovirus.
The potential Walvax vaccine might avoid this problem by
using a rare adenovirus from chimpanzees to which humans
normally do not have pre-existing immunity, Health Times said.
Walvax has another production facility in the works for a
vaccine it is jointly developing with the Academy of Military
Science and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co, which is in
early-stage clinical trials.
China has moved at least five vaccine candidates into
late-stage clinical trials.
