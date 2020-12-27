Log in
WALVAX BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(300142)
China's Walvax to make COVID-19 vaccine candidate similar to AstraZeneca's - media

12/27/2020 | 04:52am EST
BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China's Walvax Biotechnology Co has started work on a plant to manufacture an early-stage coronavirus vaccine candidate similar to AstraZeneca PLC's product, state-backed media said on Sunday.

Mass production for the proposed vaccine could begin in mid-2021, with an estimated capacity of 200 million doses a year, said Health Times, a paper run by the People's Daily.

The treatment is based on a chimpanzee adenovirus to deliver materials that can trigger an immune response against the virus that causes COVID-19, a technique adopted in the candidate from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The Chinese candidate, jointly developed by China's Tsinghua University and Tianjin Medical University, has not been tested on humans. The AstraZeneca-Oxford treatment is in final-stage large trials.

AstraZeneca's late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil last month found an efficacy of 62% for trial participants given two full doses but 90% for a subgroup given a half, then a full dose. A Reuters investigation this week revealed problems with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine study.

Adenovirus is used in other COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including one from China's CanSino Biologics Inc, which is based a harmless common cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5).

Researchers on the CanSino vaccine have said it might be weaker in people who had been exposed to Ad5 and have pre-existing immunity against the adenovirus.

The potential Walvax vaccine might avoid this problem by using a rare adenovirus from chimpanzees to which humans normally do not have pre-existing immunity, Health Times said.

Walvax has another production facility in the works for a vaccine it is jointly developing with the Academy of Military Science and Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co, which is in early-stage clinical trials.

China has moved at least five vaccine candidates into late-stage clinical trials. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.06% 7217 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -1.31% 173 End-of-day quote.193.47%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.00% 6.3347 Delayed Quote.40.59%
WALVAX BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -2.88% 37.13 End-of-day quote.14.46%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 686 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2020 976 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 308 M 8 760 M 8 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 15,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 28,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Run Sheng Jiang President & Director
Yun Chun Li Chairman
Ling Ling Tang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hua Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Huang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALVAX BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.46%8 760
CSL LIMITED4.63%99 809
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.83.37%47 751
BIOGEN INC.-16.12%38 300
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.211.12%37 786
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.41.13%33 402
© Reuters 2020