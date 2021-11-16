Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. WAM Active Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAA   AU000000WAA7

WAM ACTIVE LIMITED

(WAA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WAM Active : Application for quotation of securities - WAA

11/16/2021 | 11:17pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WAM ACTIVE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WAA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,055

17/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

WAM ACTIVE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49126420719

1.3

ASX issuer code

WAA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

WAAOA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

WAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

6,055

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

6,055

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.10000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

Disclaimer

WAM Active Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12,1 M 8,81 M 8,81 M
Net income 2021 6,27 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net cash 2021 78,4 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
Yield 2021 5,48%
Capitalization 76,6 M 56,4 M 55,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -23,5x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart WAM ACTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WAM Active Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAM ACTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Katherine Anne Thorley CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey James Wilson Chairman
Emma Rugge-Price Independent Director
Karina W Kwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Jesse Michael Hamilton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAM ACTIVE LIMITED-8.37%56
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED3.97%2 090