Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Wam Alternative Assets Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMA   AU0000110827

WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED

(WMA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 01:15:47 am EDT
1.125 AUD    0.00%
02:22aWAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : Application for quotation of securities - WMA
PU
02/22Wam Alternative Assets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/13Wam Alternative Assets Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on April 14, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wam Alternative Assets : Application for quotation of securities - WMA

04/14/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

WMA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

340,968

14/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code WMA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 47168941704

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 14/2/2022

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

onlyFor personal use

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

WMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 14/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 340,968

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 1.11382000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of

+securities on issue

WMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

194,507,975

Total number of

+securities on issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED
02:22aWAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : Application for quotation of securities - WMA
PU
02/22Wam Alternative Assets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/13Wam Alternative Assets Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Six Mo..
CI
2021Wam Alternative Assets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
2021Wam Alternative Assets Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Six Mo..
CI
2021Wam Alternative Assets Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on April 30, 2021
CI
2021Wam Alternative Assets Limited Announces Distribution for the Six Months Ended December..
CI
2020Wam Alternative Assets Limited Approves Election of Adrian Siew as Director
CI
2020Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited Appoints Adrian Siew as Director
CI
2020Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited Appoints Geoffrey James Wilson as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25,0 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2021 18,0 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net cash 2021 51,5 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 218 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wam Alternative Assets Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey James Wilson Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
John Baillie Independent Non-Executive Director
Kym Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Wai Siew Director
Jesse Michael Hamilton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED8.70%162
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.82%108 989
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-10.92%84 577
UBS GROUP AG2.38%61 451
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.96%38 459
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-26.84%32 775