Wam Alternative Assets : Application for quotation of securities - WMA

Number of +securities to be quoted
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code WMA
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022
Registration number 47168941704
Part 2 - Type of Issue
-
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
-
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution 14/2/2022
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan
ASX +security code and description
WMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 14/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 340,968
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 1.11382000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
ASX +security code and descriptionTotal number of
+securities on issue
WMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description
194,507,975
Total number of
+securities on issue
