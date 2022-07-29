Wam Alternative Assets : Becoming a substantial holder from HUB

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary shares
9,753,350
9,753,350
5.01%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
HUB's interest arises from the appointment of its subsidiary, HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, as Investment Manager of the HUB24 Managed Portfolio Service ARSN 645 033 941 under a technical term in the relevant agreement. Actual investment management is undertaken by sub-managers.
HUB's interest also arises from the appointment of its subsidiary, HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, as Investment Manager of the HUB24 Super Fund under a term in the relevant agreement. Actual investment management is undertaken by sub-managers. The HUB24 Super Fund invests into in the HUB24 Managed Portfolio
HUB/IAS/XploreService, and the number of securities stated in the next column is adjusted to remove double
counting of holdings.
A relevant interest arises through the Managed Discretionary Account service for IAS clients and the IDPS-like Scheme known as the Xplore Managed Account. In practice these powers are delegated to and exercised by the relevant investment manager appointed by IAS to manage the client's portfolio for both the Xplore Managed Account and the Managed Discretionary Account services.
HUB has the same relevant interest as Xplore/IAS as Xplore/IAS are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB and therefore it controls Xplore and IAS (section 608(3)(b) Corporations Act).
9,753,350 ordinary shares (as at the date of this notice)
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
of securities
HUB/IAS/Xplore
5. Consideration
BNP Paribas Securities Services (held as sub- custodian for HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, the custodian for HUB24 Super and for HUB24 Managed Portfolio Service.
JP Morgan (held as nominee for IAS Managed Discretionary Account clients).
BNP Paribas Securities
9,753,350 ordinary
Services (held as sub-
shares
custodian for HUB24
Custodial Services Ltd,
the custodian for HUB24
Super and for HUB24
Managed Portfolio
Service.
JP Morgan (held as
nominee for IAS
Managed Discretionary
Account clients
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number
interest
of securities
Cash
Non-cash
All relevant dates of
Refer to
Refer to Annexure A
HUB/IAS/Xplore
acquisitions
Annexure A
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
HUB/IAS/Xplore
Level 2,7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000
BNP Paribas Securities Services
L6, BNP Paribas Centre, 60 Castlereagh Street Sydney NSW
2000
JP Morgan
Level 15, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Andrew Brown
capacity Company Secretary, HUB24 Limited
sign here
Date 29 July 2022
-
This is Annexure A of 7 pages referred to in ASIC Form 603 (Notice of Initial Substantial Holder) lodged by HUB24 Limited.
……………………………………………………….
Andrew Brown
Company Secretary
HUB24 Limited
29 July 2022
Increase in Relevant Interests in Shares through Managed Discretionary Account service for IAS.
Trade
Settlement
Trade
Share Price
Quantity of
date
date
type
shares
3/03/2022
7/03/2022
Buy
1.09
8847
4/03/2022
8/03/2022
Sell
1.07
-84867
9/03/2022
15/03/2022
Sell
1.075
-3832
10/03/2022
14/03/2022
Buy
1.085
3868
14/03/2022
16/03/2022
Sell
1.09
-8354
15/03/2022
17/03/2022
Buy
1.1
3201
17/03/2022
21/03/2022
Buy
1.085
2168
24/03/2022
28/03/2022
Sell
1.1
-1736
25/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.1
-9426
28/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.105
-10239
31/03/2022
4/04/2022
Buy
1.13
1961
4/04/2022
6/04/2022
Sell
1.11
-701
11/04/2022
13/04/2022
Buy
1.12
2952
12/04/2022
14/04/2022
Sell
1.115
-1100
19/04/2022
21/04/2022
Buy
1.115
5228
26/04/2022
28/04/2022
Buy
1.12
5572
29/04/2022
3/05/2022
Sell
1.115
-62
5/05/2022
9/05/2022
Sell
1.125
-1160
17/05/2022
19/05/2022
Sell
1.1
-21016
19/05/2022
23/05/2022
Buy
1.08
1870
23/05/2022
25/05/2022
Buy
1.085
7668
26/05/2022
30/05/2022
Sell
1.09
-461
27/05/2022
31/05/2022
Sell
1.095
-25756
31/05/2022
2/06/2022
Buy
1.11
2440
2/06/2022
6/06/2022
Sell
1.095
-681
7/06/2022
9/06/2022
Sell
1.075
-1491
9/06/2022
14/06/2022
Buy
1.07
19590
10/06/2022
15/06/2022
Buy
1.06
13013
14/06/2022
16/06/2022
Buy
1.03
741
15/06/2022
17/06/2022
Buy
1.02
2323
22/06/2022
24/06/2022
Sell
1.02
-3198
22/06/2022
22/06/2022
Sell
1.02
-7970
30/06/2022
4/07/2022
Buy
1.035
14604
5/07/2022
7/07/2022
Sell
1.035
-22293
6/07/2022
8/07/2022
Sell
1.0301
-723
1
7/07/2022
11/07/2022
Sell
1.035
-3266
7/07/2022
11/07/2022
Sell
1.0253
-268
11/07/2022
13/07/2022
Buy
1.045
36084
12/07/2022
14/07/2022
Buy
1.05
43552
13/07/2022
15/07/2022
Buy
1.05
30000
14/07/2022
18/07/2022
Buy
1.05
20000
15/07/2022
19/07/2022
Buy
1.065
40000
18/07/2022
20/07/2022
Buy
1.07
18214
19/07/2022
21/07/2022
Buy
1.08
58859
20/07/2022
22/07/2022
Buy
1.095
68373
22/07/2022
26/07/2022
Buy
1.085
49156
Increase in Relevant Interests in Shares through Managed Discretionary Account service for HUB24.
Trade date
Settlement date
Trade type
Share Price
Quantity of shares
25/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.094
-6138
25/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.095
-2626
28/03/2022
30/03/2022
Buy
1.100
10
28/03/2022
30/03/2022
Buy
1.103
4871
28/03/2022
28/03/2022
Buy
1.100
50
28/03/2022
28/03/2022
Buy
1.105
58
28/03/2022
28/03/2022
Buy
1.103
415
28/03/2022
30/03/2022
Buy
1.105
12
28/03/2022
30/03/2022
Buy
1.102
43
28/03/2022
28/03/2022
Buy
1.102
127
28/03/2022
28/03/2022
Sell
1.103
-816
29/03/2022
31/03/2022
Buy
1.112
34
29/03/2022
31/03/2022
Buy
1.113
6
29/03/2022
31/03/2022
Buy
1.110
11
29/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.110
-3
29/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.115
-2
29/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.112
-5
29/03/2022
29/03/2022
Sell
1.111
-8
29/03/2022
31/03/2022
Buy
1.111
5234
29/03/2022
29/03/2022
Buy
1.112
18
30/03/2022
30/03/2022
Sell
1.130
-10
30/03/2022
30/03/2022
Sell
1.127
-3
30/03/2022
30/03/2022
Sell
1.128
-15
31/03/2022
4/04/2022
Buy
1.129
141
31/03/2022
31/03/2022
Buy
1.129
196
31/03/2022
31/03/2022
Sell
1.130
-4
31/03/2022
31/03/2022
Sell
1.129
-192
1/04/2022
1/04/2022
Sell
1.140
-13
4/04/2022
6/04/2022
Sell
1.112
-32706
5/04/2022
5/04/2022
Sell
1.129
-1350
6/04/2022
8/04/2022
Buy
1.127
40366
7/04/2022
7/04/2022
Buy
1.110
2566
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
WAM Alternative Assets Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.