    WMA   AU0000110827

WAM ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LIMITED

(WMA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:53 2022-07-29 am EDT
1.090 AUD   +0.93%
Wam Alternative Assets : Becoming a substantial holder from HUB

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
For personal use only

29 July 2022

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Notice of Initial substantial holder - WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (ASX:WMA)

Please find attached a HUB24 Limited Form 603 Notice of Initial Substantial Share Holder.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary

HUB24 Limited

HUB24 Limited (ACN124 891 685)

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia

E admin@HUB24.com.au T 1300 854 991 F 1300 781 689

A GPO Box 529, Sydney, NSW 2001

HUB24.COM.AU

use only

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

ToCompany Name/Scheme

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd (WMA)

ACN/ARSN/ABN

ABN 47168941704

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

HUB24 Limited ABN 87 124 891 685 (HUB)

NameInvestment Administration Services Pty Ltd ABN 86 109 199 108 (IAS)

Xplore Wealth Limited ABN 34 128 316 441 (Xplore)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

HUB (ACN 124 891 685)

The holder became a substantial holder on

26 Jul 2022

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary shares

9,753,350

9,753,350

5.01%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

For personal

HUB's interest arises from the appointment of its subsidiary, HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, as Investment Manager of the HUB24 Managed Portfolio Service ARSN 645 033 941 under a technical term in the relevant agreement. Actual investment management is undertaken by sub-managers.

HUB's interest also arises from the appointment of its subsidiary, HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, as Investment Manager of the HUB24 Super Fund under a term in the relevant agreement. Actual investment management is undertaken by sub-managers. The HUB24 Super Fund invests into in the HUB24 Managed Portfolio

HUB/IAS/XploreService, and the number of securities stated in the next column is adjusted to remove double

counting of holdings.

A relevant interest arises through the Managed Discretionary Account service for IAS clients and the IDPS-like Scheme known as the Xplore Managed Account. In practice these powers are delegated to and exercised by the relevant investment manager appointed by IAS to manage the client's portfolio for both the Xplore Managed Account and the Managed Discretionary Account services.

HUB has the same relevant interest as Xplore/IAS as Xplore/IAS are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB and therefore it controls Xplore and IAS (section 608(3)(b) Corporations Act).

9,753,350 ordinary shares (as at the date of this notice)

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

only

HUB/IAS/Xplore

5. Consideration

BNP Paribas Securities Services (held as sub- custodian for HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, the custodian for HUB24 Super and for HUB24 Managed Portfolio Service.

JP Morgan (held as nominee for IAS Managed Discretionary Account clients).

BNP Paribas Securities

9,753,350 ordinary

Services (held as sub-

shares

custodian for HUB24

Custodial Services Ltd,

the custodian for HUB24

Super and for HUB24

Managed Portfolio

Service.

JP Morgan (held as

nominee for IAS

Managed Discretionary

Account clients

For personal use

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

All relevant dates of

Refer to

Refer to Annexure A

HUB/IAS/Xplore

acquisitions

Annexure A

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

HUB/IAS/Xplore

Level 2,7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000

BNP Paribas Securities Services

L6, BNP Paribas Centre, 60 Castlereagh Street Sydney NSW

2000

JP Morgan

Level 15, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Andrew Brown

capacity Company Secretary, HUB24 Limited

sign here

Date 29 July 2022

-

For personal use only

This is Annexure A of 7 pages referred to in ASIC Form 603 (Notice of Initial Substantial Holder) lodged by HUB24 Limited.

……………………………………………………….

Andrew Brown

Company Secretary

HUB24 Limited

29 July 2022

Increase in Relevant Interests in Shares through Managed Discretionary Account service for IAS.

Trade

Settlement

Trade

Share Price

Quantity of

date

date

type

shares

3/03/2022

7/03/2022

Buy

1.09

8847

4/03/2022

8/03/2022

Sell

1.07

-84867

9/03/2022

15/03/2022

Sell

1.075

-3832

10/03/2022

14/03/2022

Buy

1.085

3868

14/03/2022

16/03/2022

Sell

1.09

-8354

15/03/2022

17/03/2022

Buy

1.1

3201

17/03/2022

21/03/2022

Buy

1.085

2168

24/03/2022

28/03/2022

Sell

1.1

-1736

25/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.1

-9426

28/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.105

-10239

31/03/2022

4/04/2022

Buy

1.13

1961

4/04/2022

6/04/2022

Sell

1.11

-701

11/04/2022

13/04/2022

Buy

1.12

2952

12/04/2022

14/04/2022

Sell

1.115

-1100

19/04/2022

21/04/2022

Buy

1.115

5228

26/04/2022

28/04/2022

Buy

1.12

5572

29/04/2022

3/05/2022

Sell

1.115

-62

5/05/2022

9/05/2022

Sell

1.125

-1160

17/05/2022

19/05/2022

Sell

1.1

-21016

19/05/2022

23/05/2022

Buy

1.08

1870

23/05/2022

25/05/2022

Buy

1.085

7668

26/05/2022

30/05/2022

Sell

1.09

-461

27/05/2022

31/05/2022

Sell

1.095

-25756

31/05/2022

2/06/2022

Buy

1.11

2440

2/06/2022

6/06/2022

Sell

1.095

-681

7/06/2022

9/06/2022

Sell

1.075

-1491

9/06/2022

14/06/2022

Buy

1.07

19590

10/06/2022

15/06/2022

Buy

1.06

13013

14/06/2022

16/06/2022

Buy

1.03

741

15/06/2022

17/06/2022

Buy

1.02

2323

22/06/2022

24/06/2022

Sell

1.02

-3198

22/06/2022

22/06/2022

Sell

1.02

-7970

30/06/2022

4/07/2022

Buy

1.035

14604

5/07/2022

7/07/2022

Sell

1.035

-22293

6/07/2022

8/07/2022

Sell

1.0301

-723

1

For personal use only

7/07/2022

11/07/2022

Sell

1.035

-3266

7/07/2022

11/07/2022

Sell

1.0253

-268

11/07/2022

13/07/2022

Buy

1.045

36084

12/07/2022

14/07/2022

Buy

1.05

43552

13/07/2022

15/07/2022

Buy

1.05

30000

14/07/2022

18/07/2022

Buy

1.05

20000

15/07/2022

19/07/2022

Buy

1.065

40000

18/07/2022

20/07/2022

Buy

1.07

18214

19/07/2022

21/07/2022

Buy

1.08

58859

20/07/2022

22/07/2022

Buy

1.095

68373

22/07/2022

26/07/2022

Buy

1.085

49156

Increase in Relevant Interests in Shares through Managed Discretionary Account service for HUB24.

Trade date

Settlement date

Trade type

Share Price

Quantity of shares

25/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.094

-6138

25/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.095

-2626

28/03/2022

30/03/2022

Buy

1.100

10

28/03/2022

30/03/2022

Buy

1.103

4871

28/03/2022

28/03/2022

Buy

1.100

50

28/03/2022

28/03/2022

Buy

1.105

58

28/03/2022

28/03/2022

Buy

1.103

415

28/03/2022

30/03/2022

Buy

1.105

12

28/03/2022

30/03/2022

Buy

1.102

43

28/03/2022

28/03/2022

Buy

1.102

127

28/03/2022

28/03/2022

Sell

1.103

-816

29/03/2022

31/03/2022

Buy

1.112

34

29/03/2022

31/03/2022

Buy

1.113

6

29/03/2022

31/03/2022

Buy

1.110

11

29/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.110

-3

29/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.115

-2

29/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.112

-5

29/03/2022

29/03/2022

Sell

1.111

-8

29/03/2022

31/03/2022

Buy

1.111

5234

29/03/2022

29/03/2022

Buy

1.112

18

30/03/2022

30/03/2022

Sell

1.130

-10

30/03/2022

30/03/2022

Sell

1.127

-3

30/03/2022

30/03/2022

Sell

1.128

-15

31/03/2022

4/04/2022

Buy

1.129

141

31/03/2022

31/03/2022

Buy

1.129

196

31/03/2022

31/03/2022

Sell

1.130

-4

31/03/2022

31/03/2022

Sell

1.129

-192

1/04/2022

1/04/2022

Sell

1.140

-13

4/04/2022

6/04/2022

Sell

1.112

-32706

5/04/2022

5/04/2022

Sell

1.129

-1350

6/04/2022

8/04/2022

Buy

1.127

40366

7/04/2022

7/04/2022

Buy

1.110

2566

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 25,0 M - -
Net income 2021 18,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 51,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 210 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -8,60x
EV / Sales 2021 5,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,3%
