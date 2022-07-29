Wam Alternative Assets : Becoming a substantial holder from HUB

HUB's interest arises from the appointment of its subsidiary, HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, as Investment Manager of the HUB24 Managed Portfolio Service ARSN 645 033 941 under a technical term in the relevant agreement. Actual investment management is undertaken by sub-managers.

HUB's interest also arises from the appointment of its subsidiary, HUB24 Custodial Services Ltd, as Investment Manager of the HUB24 Super Fund under a term in the relevant agreement. Actual investment management is undertaken by sub-managers. The HUB24 Super Fund invests into in the HUB24 Managed Portfolio

HUB/IAS/XploreService, and the number of securities stated in the next column is adjusted to remove double

counting of holdings.

A relevant interest arises through the Managed Discretionary Account service for IAS clients and the IDPS-like Scheme known as the Xplore Managed Account. In practice these powers are delegated to and exercised by the relevant investment manager appointed by IAS to manage the client's portfolio for both the Xplore Managed Account and the Managed Discretionary Account services.

HUB has the same relevant interest as Xplore/IAS as Xplore/IAS are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB and therefore it controls Xplore and IAS (section 608(3)(b) Corporations Act).