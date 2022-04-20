Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  WAM Strategic Value Limited
  News
  Summary
    WAR   AU0000155707

WAM STRATEGIC VALUE LIMITED

(WAR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 12:34:15 am EDT
1.180 AUD   +1.72%
12:35aWAM STRATEGIC VALUE : investor update and Q&A presentation
PU
04/14WAM STRATEGIC VALUE : Application for quotation of securities - WAR
PU
04/07WAM Strategic Value Limited Announces an Ordinary Dividend for the Period of Six Months Ended December 31, 2021, Payable April 14, 2022
CI
WAM Strategic Value : investor update and Q&A presentation

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Discounted asset opportunities.

Q&A Webinar

Dial in: 1800 590 693

Passcode: 337259

Geoff Wilson AO Lead Portfolio Manager

Wilson Asset Management Chairman and Chief Investment OfficerMartyn McCathie Investment Specialist

Disclaimer

Wilson Asset Management and their related entities and each of their respective directors, officers and agents (together the Disclosers) have prepared the information contained in these materials in good faith.

However, no warranty (express or implied) is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of any statements, estimates or opinions or other information contained in these materials (any of which may change without notice) and to the maximum extent permitted by law, the Disclosers disclaim all liability and responsibility (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any or all of the Disclosers) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered by any recipient through relying on anything contained in or omitted from these materials.

This information has been prepared and provided by Wilson Asset Management. To the extent that it includes any financial product advice, the advice is of a general nature only and does not take into account any individual's objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision an individual should assess whether it meets their own needs and consult a financial advisor.

Investment portfolio perf0rmance - since inception (Jun-21)

2.4%

Gross assets

$226.7m

FY2022 inaugural fully franked interim dividend

1.0 cps

Profits reserve

4.6 cps

Cash weighting

36.8%

As at 31 March 2022.

*Investment portfolio performance is before expenses, fees and taxes.

**Based on the 31 March 2022 pre-tax NTA and the 19 April 2022 share price of $1.16 per share.

Share price discount to net tangible assets

8.0%

Diversified investment portfolio by LIC sector as at 31 March 2022

WAM Strategic Value top 16 holdings

(in alphabetical order)

As at 31 March 2022.

*WAM Strategic Value received WAM Global shares and options as scrip consideration for TGG shares held.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wam Strategic Value Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Katherine Anne Thorley CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Jesse Michael Hamilton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey James Wilson Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Linda Kiriczenko Finance Manager
