WAM Strategic Value : investor update and Q&A presentation

Investment portfolio perf0rmance - since inception (Jun-21)

2.4%

Gross assets

$226.7m

FY2022 inaugural fully franked interim dividend

1.0 cps

Profits reserve

4.6 cps

Cash weighting

36.8%

As at 31 March 2022.

*Investment portfolio performance is before expenses, fees and taxes.

**Based on the 31 March 2022 pre-tax NTA and the 19 April 2022 share price of $1.16 per share.

Share price discount to net tangible assets

8.0%

Diversified investment portfolio by LIC sector as at 31 March 2022

WAM Strategic Value top 16 holdings

(in alphabetical order)

As at 31 March 2022.

*WAM Strategic Value received WAM Global shares and options as scrip consideration for TGG shares held.