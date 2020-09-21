Wameja : Terms of Letters of Intent

nnn

Terms of Letters of Intent

21 September 2020

Wameja Limited (LSE: WJA.L & ASX: WJA.AX), ("Wameja" or "the Company") a joint venture partner with Mastercard in the HomeSend global payment hub, provides the following additional information on the terms of the letters of intent from Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd referred to in the announcement of 10 September 2020 ("Letters of Intent") regarding their support for the potential Scheme of Arrangement with Mastercard ("the Scheme").

The Letters of Intent are statements of their genuinely held current intention and may be withdrawn at any time.

The intent to vote in favour of the Scheme is subject to no superior offer emerging.

The Letters of Intent do not restrict the trading in Wameja securities.

The issuers of the Letters of Intent have agreed to notify Wameja promptly should their Letter of Intent cease to be an accurate statement of how they intent to vote on the Scheme.

About Wameja

Wameja and Mastercard are joint venture partners of the HomeSend global payment hub. HomeSend enables cross- border transfer between bank accounts, cards, mobile wallets, or cash outlets from anywhere in the world. As a founding partner in the HomeSend hub, Wameja helped conceive and bring the opportunity to market.