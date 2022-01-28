Log in
    2615   TW0002615002

WAN HAI LINES LTD.

(2615)
Wan Hai Lines : Announcement for vessel disposal on behalf of Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WAN HAI LINES LTD.
SEQ_NO 13 Date of announcement 2022/01/28 Time of announcement 18:43:06
Subject 
 Announcement for vessel disposal
on behalf of Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD
Date of events 2022/01/28 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
20 full-container vessels
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
20 full-container vessels for USD 16,800,000~44,500,000 each
Total transaction amount: USD 682,900,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
WAN HAI LINES LTD which is the parent company
of Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party: The group's operating strategy
Previous owner:
WAN HAI LINES LTD. is the parent company of Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD
CHINA SHIPBUILDING CORP. is the non-related party
CSBC CORPORATION, TAIWAN is the non-related party
JAPAN MARINE UNITED CORPORATION is the non-related party
GUANGZHOU WENCHONG SHIPYARD is the non-related party
JURONG SHIPYARD PTE LTD. is the non-related party
MI DAS Line S.A is the non-related party
Previous date:
With the related party from 2002/5/14 to 2011/9/23
With the non-related party from 2005/7/22 to 2021/12/20
Monetary amount of transfer:
With the related party is USD 181,067,669.02
With the non-related party is USD 484,330,064.20
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):None.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
The payment will be arranged based on the contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The transaction decision was made by price negotiation
The reference was based on the recent market price
The decision-making department was board of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NO
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NO
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For future operational purpose
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:YES
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/28
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/01/28
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The vessel transaction will be determined within
the limit of authorized vessel quantity and amount
in order to fulfil the requirement of vessel deployment.

Disclaimer

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
