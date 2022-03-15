Wan Hai Lines : Announcement of the re-election of directors on behalf of important subsidiary Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Randy Chen, Chih-Yuan Chen, Fei-Fei Chuang, Li-Cheng Ke 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Randy Chen the Vice Chairman of Wan Hai Lines LTD. Chih-Yuan Chen the director of Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD Fei-Fei Chuang the Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD. Li-Cheng Ke the Assistant Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Randy Chen, Chih-Yuan Chen, Fei-Fei Chuang, Li-Cheng Ke 6.Resume of the new position holder: Randy Chen the Vice Chairman of Wan Hai Lines LTD. Chih-Yuan Chen the director of Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD Fei-Fei Chuang the Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD. Li-Cheng Ke the Assistant Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change: According to Constitution of Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD, every director shall retire from office at the General Meeting in every three years, but shall be eligible for re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/03/20 to 2022/03/19 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/20 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA