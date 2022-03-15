Wan Hai Lines : Announcement of the re-election of directors on behalf of important subsidiary Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Randy Chen, Chih-Yuan Chen, Fei-Fei Chuang, Li-Cheng Ke
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Randy Chen the Vice Chairman of Wan Hai Lines LTD.
Chih-Yuan Chen the director of Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD
Fei-Fei Chuang the Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD.
Li-Cheng Ke the Assistant Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Randy Chen, Chih-Yuan Chen, Fei-Fei Chuang, Li-Cheng Ke
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Randy Chen the Vice Chairman of Wan Hai Lines LTD.
Chih-Yuan Chen the director of Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD
Fei-Fei Chuang the Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD.
Li-Cheng Ke the Assistant Vice President of Wan Hai Lines LTD.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:
According to Constitution of Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) PTE LTD,
every director shall retire from office at the General Meeting
in every three years, but shall be eligible for re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:NA
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/03/20 to 2022/03/19
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/03/20
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA