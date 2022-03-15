Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wan Hai Lines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2615   TW0002615002

WAN HAI LINES LTD.

(2615)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wan Hai Lines : Announcement of the resolutions for the shareholders' meeting on behalf of important subsidiary Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD

03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WAN HAI LINES LTD.
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:42:07
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolutions for the
shareholders' meeting on behalf of important subsidiary
Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Received and adopted audited financial statements as at 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
Re-elected the Board of Directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Re-appointed CPA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAN HAI LINES LTD.
05:10aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of chartering 2 full-container vessels
PU
05:10aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of off-hiring 3 full-container vessels
PU
05:10aWAN HAI LINES : Supplementary announcement for off-hiring 7 full-container vessels
PU
05:00aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of release the restriction f..
PU
04:50aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of the re-election of directors on behalf of important subsid..
PU
04:50aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of the resolutions for the shareholders' meeting on behalf of..
PU
04:40aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of newly-built vessel procur..
PU
04:40aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of second hand vessel procur..
PU
04:30aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of vessel procurement
PU
04:30aWAN HAI LINES : Resolution of board of directors to purchase containers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 232 B 8 145 M 8 145 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 729 M 3 729 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 444 B 15 594 M 15 594 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float -
Chart WAN HAI LINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wan Hai Lines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAN HAI LINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 182,00 TWD
Average target price 205,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Lung Hsieh General Manager
Chih Hsien Chen Head-Finance
Po Ting Chen Chairman
Jui Tsun Liu Independent Director
Rung Nian Lai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAN HAI LINES LTD.-8.31%15 594
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-7.97%61 722
HAPAG-LLOYD AG1.88%54 481
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.13%38 067
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED19.39%18 758
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA34.82%17 180