Wan Hai Lines : Announcement of the resolutions for the shareholders' meeting on behalf of important subsidiary Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:NA 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Received and adopted audited financial statements as at 2021 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Re-elected the Board of Directors 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Re-appointed CPA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA