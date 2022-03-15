Wan Hai Lines : Announcement of the resolutions for the shareholders' meeting on behalf of important subsidiary Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD
03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WAN HAI LINES LTD.
SEQ_NO
9
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:42:07
Subject
Announcement of the resolutions for the
shareholders' meeting on behalf of important subsidiary
Wan Hai Lines(Singapore) PTE LTD
Date of events
2022/03/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Received and adopted audited financial statements as at 2021
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Re-elected the Board of Directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Re-appointed CPA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Wan Hai Lines Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:01 UTC.