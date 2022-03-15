Wan Hai Lines : To announce the board of directors resolution of release the restriction for managerial officer.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Yeh Wen Chau / executive vice president 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Director of Shenzhen Yong Chun International Shipping Management Co., Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: In the period of being as WHL's managerial officer. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): Approved by all of the presenting directors. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Yeh Wen Chau / executive vice president 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise: Director of Shenzhen Yong Chun International Shipping Management Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Room AB , 26/F , Tianmian City Tower, Middle Shennan Blvd, Shenzhen, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: International shipping management 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: No significant impact of WHL's finances and business. 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None