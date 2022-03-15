Wan Hai Lines : To announce the board of directors resolution of release the restriction for managerial officer.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:Yeh Wen Chau / executive vice president
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Director of Shenzhen Yong Chun International Shipping Management Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
In the period of being as WHL's managerial officer.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
Approved by all of the presenting directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Yeh Wen Chau / executive vice president
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
Director of Shenzhen Yong Chun International Shipping Management Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Room AB , 26/F , Tianmian City Tower, Middle Shennan Blvd, Shenzhen, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
International shipping management
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
No significant impact of WHL's finances and business.
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None