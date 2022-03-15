Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wan Hai Lines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2615   TW0002615002

WAN HAI LINES LTD.

(2615)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wan Hai Lines : To announce the board of directors resolution of release the restriction for managerial officer.

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WAN HAI LINES LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:51:05
Subject 
 To announce the board of directors resolution of
release the restriction for managerial officer.
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/15
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:Yeh Wen Chau / executive vice president
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Director of Shenzhen Yong Chun International Shipping Management Co., Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
In the period of being as WHL's managerial officer.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
Approved by all of the presenting directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Yeh Wen Chau / executive vice president
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:
Director of Shenzhen Yong Chun International Shipping Management Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
Room AB , 26/F , Tianmian City Tower, Middle Shennan Blvd, Shenzhen, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
International shipping management
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
No significant impact of WHL's finances and business.
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WAN HAI LINES LTD.
05:10aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of chartering 2 full-container vessels
PU
05:10aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of off-hiring 3 full-container vessels
PU
05:10aWAN HAI LINES : Supplementary announcement for off-hiring 7 full-container vessels
PU
05:00aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of release the restriction f..
PU
04:50aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of the re-election of directors on behalf of important subsid..
PU
04:50aWAN HAI LINES : Announcement of the resolutions for the shareholders' meeting on behalf of..
PU
04:40aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of newly-built vessel procur..
PU
04:40aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of second hand vessel procur..
PU
04:30aWAN HAI LINES : To announce the board of directors resolution of vessel procurement
PU
04:30aWAN HAI LINES : Resolution of board of directors to purchase containers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 232 B 8 145 M 8 145 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 729 M 3 729 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 444 B 15 594 M 15 594 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 333
Free-Float -
Chart WAN HAI LINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wan Hai Lines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAN HAI LINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 182,00 TWD
Average target price 205,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Lung Hsieh General Manager
Chih Hsien Chen Head-Finance
Po Ting Chen Chairman
Jui Tsun Liu Independent Director
Rung Nian Lai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WAN HAI LINES LTD.-8.31%15 594
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-7.97%61 722
HAPAG-LLOYD AG1.88%54 481
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.13%38 067
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED19.39%18 758
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA34.82%17 180