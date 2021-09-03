Wanbury : 33rd Annual Report

("the Act") and the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Dr. Manisha Juvekar (DIN - 09053979), who was appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 6th February, 2021 in terms of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Articles of Association of the Company and who holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting be and is hereby appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of One year i.e. from 6th February, 2021 to 5th February, 2022 and the term shall not be subject to retirement by rotation and shall be eligible for re-appointment."

Registered Office: By Order of the Board of Directors BSEL Tech Park, B - Wing, For Wanbury Limited 10th Floor, Sector 30-A, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400 703. Tel.: 91 22 67942222 Jitendra J. Gandhi Fax: 91 22 67942111/333 Email: cs@wanbury.com Company Secretary Website: www.wanbury.com CIN: L51900MH1988PLC048455 Vashi, Navi Mumbai, 28th June, 2021 NOTES:

1. An Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Special Business as per Item Nos. 4 to 6 herein above, is annexed hereto and forms part of this Notice. The profile of the Directors seeking re-appointment, as required in terms of Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is given below.