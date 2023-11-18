Wanbury Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research. The Company operates through two divisions: the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Business and the Domestic Formulations Business. The Company, through the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Business, provides Metformin and Sertraline. Metformin is used for the treatment for type 2 diabetes and Sertraline is an anti-depressant. It has approximately 13 API products. It manufactures Metformin with over 8500 tons per year. Its products include Metformin HCL, Metformin DC/SR, Sertraline, Diphenhydramine, Mefenamic Acid, Glucosamine, Methoxsalen and Paroxetine. The Company's subsidiaries include Wanbury Holdings B. V. (Netherland), Wanbury Global FZE (UAE), Ningxia Wanbury Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China) and Cantabria Pharma S. L. (Spain).

Sector Pharmaceuticals