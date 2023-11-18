Wanbury Limited announced that at its EGM held on 18 November 2023 have approved the appointment of Mr. Pravin Dilip Pawar as the non-executive independent director of the company for a term of one year with effect from November 18, 2023 to November 17, 2024. Mr. Pravin Dilip Pawar holds a master's degree in commerce. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the ICAI.
Wanbury Limited Approves Appointment of Pravin Dilip Pawar as the Non-Executive Independent Director
November 18, 2023 at 03:44 am EST
