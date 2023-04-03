Suspended software firm WANdisco's CEO and CFO step down

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - WANdisco, the
British software company whose shares are suspended while it
investigates possible fraud, said its co-founder and chief
executive David Richards and CFO Erik Miller had stepped down on
Monday with immediate effect.
The company found "potential fraudulent irregularities" in
its accounts last month linked to a senior sales employee,
prompting significant going concerns issues.
It said on Monday an investigation by FRP Advisory had
confirmed that orders giving rise to revenue of $14.9 million
dollars in 2022 were false and sales bookings of $115.4 million
were also false.
Accordingly 2022 revenue referenced in a trading update
in January should have been $9.7 million, rather than not less
than $24 million, and booking should have been $11.4 million,
not $127 million.
The ongoing investigation supported the view that one
employee was responsible, the company said.
The board changes were not connected to the findings of
the investigation, it added.
However, the objective to lift the suspension of the
company's shares and to position it for success was best pursued
under new leadership, it said.
Ken Lever, appointed interim chair last month, would run
the company until a new chief executive was appointed, the
company said.
It also appointed Ijoma Maluza, previously CFO of Blue
Prism, as interim CFO from April 11.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)