WANdisco PLC - Sheffield, England-based data migration platform - Reports all resolutions at annual general meeting were passed. The passing of resolution 14 enables company to change name to Cirata. The new name is intended to provide a new and positive canvas where the company can build positive brand equity going forward. Chief Executive Stephen Kelly says: "It's time to focus our collective attention on the future and do everything we can to help drive the growth plan forward."
Current stock price: 82.50 pence
12-month change: down 77%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
