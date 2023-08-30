WANdisco plc is a data activation company. The Company's data activation platform enables the movement of Hadoop data and metadata, as well as the continuous movement of Internet of things (IoT) and file system data across edge systems, data centers and public clouds. The Company's solutions include Data Migrator, Migrator for Azure, and Edge to Cloud. Its Data Migrator automates migration of Hadoop data and Hive metadata and eliminates application downtime or business disruption. Its Data Migrator for Azure provides a migration solution with deep integration to Azure services. The Company's Edge to Cloud supports all public cloud environments, avoiding vendor lock-in scales horizontally using multiple agents. Its geographical segments include North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (China and Other). The Company's products are used for disaster recovery, migration to cloud, hybrid cloud, analytics infrastructure, multi cloud, Internet of things, and security and compliance.

Sector Software