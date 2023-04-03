Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WANdisco plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-03-09 am EST
1310.00 GBX   -.--%
04:40aWANdisco CEO and CFO depart as fraud investigation continues
AN
04:00aOil companies push FTSE 100 higher after Opec move
AN
03:07aStocks open higher ahead of PMI readings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WANdisco CEO and CFO depart as fraud investigation continues

04/03/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - WANdisco PLC on Monday said Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer David Richards and Chief Financial Officer Erik Miller have decided to step down, amid an investigation by FRP Advisory.

The Sheffield, England-based data migration platform said Non-Executive Chair Ken Lever will move to executive chair pending the appointment of a new CEO. A search will begin shortly.

WANdisco named Ijoma Maluza as its new CFO. Maluza previously was CFO of automation software firm Blue Prism PLC.

In March, WANdisco suspended trading in its shares after uncovering signs of possible "sophisticated" fraudulent activity, just days after it announced it was exploring a potential US listing.

WANdisco on Monday noted that the board changes are not connected to the findings to date of the independent investigation, which is "progressing well".

"Over the years David and Erik have contributed significant time and effort to establishing and developing WANdisco. They remain meaningful shareholders in the business and continue to believe in the long-term, successful future for this company and its unique technology," Lever said.

"It is in the best interests of all stakeholders if [the objective of lifting the suspension of company shares] is pursued under new leadership," WANdisco said.

WANdisco said the investigation so far has confirmed that both the purchase orders giving rise to revenue of USD14.9 million and sales bookings of USD115.5 million recorded for 2022 are false.

Accordingly, it said 2022 revenue should have been USD9.7 million and not USD24 million as previously reported. Bookings should have been USD11.4 million, instead of USD127 million.

Last month, WANdisco explained that, following investigations by its CFO and CEO, it had discovered "significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities" with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings, as represented by one senior sales employee.

At the time, WANdisco said the irregularities would "significantly impact" its cash position and lead to "material uncertainty" regarding its overall financial position.

"The results of the independent investigation to date continue to support the initial view that the irregularities are as a result of the actions of one senior sales employee," WANdisco said on Monday.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC 0.23% 108.25 Delayed Quote.-32.08%
WANDISCO PLC 0.00% 1310 Delayed Quote.42.39%
All news about WANDISCO PLC
04:40aWANdisco CEO and CFO depart as fraud investigation continues
AN
04:00aOil companies push FTSE 100 higher after Opec move
AN
03:07aStocks open higher ahead of PMI readings
AN
02:43aSuspended software firm WANdisco's CEO and CFO step down
RE
03/22WANdisco hires former Biffa and RPS chair to tackle suspected fraud
AN
03/22WANdisco Names Interim Nonexecutive Chair
MT
03/22WANdisco Announces the Appointment of Kenneth Lever as Interim Non-Executive Chair of t..
CI
03/10WANdisco Appoints Independent Investigator to Probe Irregularities in Orders, Bookings
MT
03/10WANdisco forms investigation committee into potential fraud
AN
03/09FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WANDISCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 089 M -
EV / Sales 2022 44,0x
EV / Sales 2023 34,7x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
WANdisco plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,21 $
Average target price 18,72 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research & Development
Paul Scott-Murphy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANDISCO PLC42.39%1 089
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.62%2 146 049
SYNOPSYS INC.20.97%58 827
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.78%57 398
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.08%54 115
SEA LIMITED66.35%48 618
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer