(Alliance News) - WANdisco PLC on Friday confirmed the fundraise and admission of shares are now expected to take place on July 25.

The Sheffield, England-based data migration platform on Tuesday said it completed the fundraising of USD30 million

It said it issued 47.5 million new shares at 50 pence each, which represented 71% of the company's total prior to the fundraise.

Of the new shares, a total of 21.6 million were placed by Liberum Capital Ltd and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd, acting as joint bookrunners, at the offer price of 50 pence per share, raising USD13.6 million gross.

Stifel Nicolaus also is acting as AIM nominated adviser to WANdisco.

The remaining 26 million shares were subscribed for from the company at the same price, raising another USD16.4 million gross.

The fundraise followed WANdisco's suspension of trading in its shares in March, after uncovering signs of possible "fraudulent irregularities" on its books, days after announcing it was exploring a potential US listing.

