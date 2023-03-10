Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WANdisco plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-03-09 am EST
1310.00 GBX    0.00%
04:50aWANdisco forms investigation committee into potential fraud
AN
03/09FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
03/09Adams acknowledges WANdisco's request for share suspension
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WANdisco forms investigation committee into potential fraud

03/10/2023 | 04:50am EST
(Alliance News) - WANdisco PLC on Friday said it has appointed London-based advisory firm FRP Advisory to lead an independent investigation into potential fraud at the company.

In addition, it confirmed that it has formed an investigation committee comprised of two independent non-executive directors, Peter Lees and Karl Monaghan, to support the investigation process.

On Thursday, the data activation company suspended its shares after uncovering signs of possible "sophisticated" fraudulent activity, just days after it announced it was exploring a potential US listing.

The company explained that, following investigations by its chief financial officer and chief executive officer, it has discovered "significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities" with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings, as represented by one senior sales employee.

Consequently, WANdisco said the irregularities would "significantly impact" its cash position and lead to "material uncertainty" regarding its overall financial position.

WANdisco added on Friday that external legal and professional advisers would also support its investigation process. The company said it would continue to make further announcements, when appropriate.

Shares in the WANdisco last traded at 1,324.41 pence in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC -1.68% 117 Delayed Quote.-25.16%
WANDISCO PLC 0.00% 1310 Delayed Quote.42.39%
