  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WANdisco plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-03-09 am EST
1310.00 GBX   -.--%
04:38aWANdisco fundraise given go ahead, seeks to lift suspension
AN
03:09aWANdisco Shareholders OK $30 Million Equity Financing Plan
MT
05/19William Grant Dollens, Non-Executive Director to Step Down from the Board of Directors of WANdisco
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WANdisco fundraise given go ahead, seeks to lift suspension

06/09/2023 | 04:38am EDT
WANdisco PLC on Friday - Sheffield, England-based data migration platform - Will proceed with USD30 million fundraise plan after approval at general meeting on Tuesday, and expects to complete it on or around June 30. The fundraise was announced last month. The company intends to use proceeds for general working capital business and to underpin marketing, sales, research, development infrastructure and to enhance business development.

Adds, it seeks to lift share suspension to trading on AIM to provide liquidity for shareholders and "further restore confidence in the company." Also expects to propose name change at the annual general meeting as part of a "broader update to the company's overall brand to best reflect the values and vision embodied in the turnaround plan." In March, WANdisco suspended trading in its shares after uncovering signs of possible "sophisticated" fraudulent activity, just days after the company had announced it was exploring a potential US listing.

Current stock price: suspended

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,31 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 105 M -
EV / Sales 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales 2021 42,5x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
WANdisco plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Kelly Chief Executive Officer
Ijoma Patrick Tilowakuti Maluza Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Lever Non-Executive Chairman
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANDISCO PLC42.39%1 105
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.63%2 418 467
SYNOPSYS INC.37.08%66 599
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.38.49%62 194
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.03%58 367
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION32.41%43 791
