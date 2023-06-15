Advanced search
WANdisco says UK FCA extends investigation timeline

06/15/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WANdisco PLC - Sheffield, England-based data migration platform - Says UK Financial Conduct Authority extends time period for its investigation. No further details have been provided. This relates to announcements released by WANdisco during the period January 1, 2022 to March 9, 2023 which may have materially misstated the company's financial position.

Current stock price: suspended at 1,310.00p each on March 30

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,31 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 117 M -
EV / Sales 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales 2021 42,5x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 65,0%
