WANdisco says UK FCA extends investigation timeline

WANdisco PLC - Sheffield, England-based data migration platform - Says UK Financial Conduct Authority extends time period for its investigation. No further details have been provided. This relates to announcements released by WANdisco during the period January 1, 2022 to March 9, 2023 which may have materially misstated the company's financial position.

Current stock price: suspended at 1,310.00p each on March 30

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

