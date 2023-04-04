Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WANdisco plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2023-03-09 am EST
1310.00 GBX   -.--%
03:54aWANdisco secures welcome contract renewals amid internal sales probe
AN
01:21aPanic! at wandisco
AQ
04/03WANdisco's CEO, CFO Resign Amid Probe into False Purchase Orders, Sales Bookings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WANdisco secures welcome contract renewals amid internal sales probe

04/04/2023 | 03:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - WANdisco PLC on Tuesday said it has signed two contract renewals that together will bring in about USD1.5 million in revenue over five years, a day after it announced the departure of its top two executives.

The Sheffield, England-based data migration platform said both renewals cover usage of WANdisco SVN MultiSite. This is the company's source code management software solution that delivers active-active replication and LAN-speed performance over wide area networks, it explains.

Munich, Germany-based carmaker BMW AG has signed a multi-year license agreement, whilst Maxim Integrated has agreed a five-year subscription license renewal, WANdisco said.

Maxim Integrated is a subsidiary of semiconductor manufacturer Analog Devices Inc. Maxim Integrated designs, manufactures, and sells analogue and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, and computing markets.

Taken together, these two contract renewals are expected to deliver USD1.5 million in revenue to WANdisco over the next five years, it said.

The company said it expects USD1.0 million of this revenue to be recognised in financial 2023 and a further USD200,000 to be recognised in financial 2024.

On Monday, WANdisco said Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer David Richards and Chief Financial Officer Erik Miller had decided to step down, amid an investigation by FRP Advisory.

Non-Executive Chair Ken Lever will move to executive chair pending the appointment of a new CEO. A search will begin shortly. WANdisco named Ijoma Maluza as its new CFO. Maluza previously was CFO of automation software firm Blue Prism PLC.

In March, WANdisco suspended trading in its shares after uncovering signs of possible "sophisticated" fraudulent activity, just days after it announced it was exploring a potential US listing.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. -0.48% 196.28 Delayed Quote.20.23%
ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.74% 1.35 Delayed Quote.13.33%
BMW AG 1.09% 101.86 Delayed Quote.20.82%
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC 0.53% 105 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
WANDISCO PLC 0.00% 1310 Delayed Quote.42.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 089 M 1 090 M -
EV / Sales 2022 44,0x
EV / Sales 2023 34,7x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Managers and Directors
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research & Development
Paul Scott-Murphy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANDISCO PLC42.39%1 090
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.77%2 138 084
SYNOPSYS INC.21.81%59 236
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.31.59%57 753
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.60%53 501
SEA LIMITED68.79%49 332
