  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. WANdisco plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WAND   JE00B6Y3DV84

WANDISCO PLC

(WAND)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-20 am EST
900.00 GBX   +13.49%
11:14aWANdisco shares jump on USD31 million agreement with supplier
AN
09:59aSterling Likely to Fall as BOE Faces Stagflationary Conundrum, JPMorgan Says
DJ
08:46aUK 10Y Gilt Yields Likely to End 2023 at 3.3%, Pictet Wealth Management Says
DJ
News 
Most relevantAll News

WANdisco shares jump on USD31 million agreement with supplier

12/20/2022 | 11:14am EST
(Alliance News) - WANdisco PLC on Tuesday said it has signed a USD31 million agreement with an unnamed, "second tier 1 global telecommunications supplier."

Shares in the Sheffield-based data-management software company were up 13%to 899.73 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

WANdisco said half of the USD31 million will be paid in advance, following the beginning of the project.

As it is a 'Commit-to-Consume' contract, revenue will be recognised as the client moves its data.

It explained that the telecommunications sector is a "key strategic target market", as it supports a number of industry verticals with their own "Internet of Things" use cases.

It added that WANdisco was chosen as the preferred provider, because of its ability to migrate data at scale without requiring any system downtime, along with its capacity to automatically migrate data changes as they occur, ensuring data consistency.

Chief Executive & Chair David Richards said: "This is the second tier 1 global telecommunications company to choose WANdisco's solutions this year, underpinning our unique ability to seamlessly and securely migrate large scale data from edge platforms to the cloud. This contract represents a record initial agreement for our business, with the potential for this value to grow further as we have seen with other customers."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 23,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 647 M 647 M -
EV / Sales 2022 44,7x
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart WANDISCO PLC
Duration : Period :
WANdisco plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANDISCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,65 $
Average target price 8,99 $
Spread / Average Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David James Richards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Edwin Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yeturu Aahlad Director & Chief Scientist
Ramki Thurimella Vice President-Research & Development
Paul Scott-Murphy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANDISCO PLC89.71%647
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.51%1 792 916
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%49 290
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.83%47 546
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.42%44 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.50%35 561