Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Wang On Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1222   BMG9429S2464

WANG ON GROUP LIMITED

(1222)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:08 2023-02-17 am EST
0.0470 HKD   -4.08%
05:44aU.S. handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', China's top diplomat says
RE
02/17Wang On Group Shareholders to Vote on Proposed JV to Acquire Pentahotel Hong Kong
MT
02/13China's top diplomat to attend Munich Security Conference, visit Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', China's top diplomat says

02/18/2023 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Saturday that the U.S. handling of the balloon incident had been "unimaginable" and "hysterical", and an "absurd" act that violated international norms.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?," Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference.  

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on U.S. President Joe Biden's orders.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has weighed meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the Munich conference, but there has been no confirmed meeting as of early Saturday.

Blinken is set to depart Munich on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
05:44aU.S. handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', China's top diplomat says
RE
02/17Wang On Group Shareholders to Vote on Proposed JV to Acquire Pentahotel Hong Kong
MT
02/13China's top diplomat to attend Munich Security Conference, visit Russia
RE
02/07Wai Yuen Tong Medicine, Wang On Sell Hong Kong Factory for HK$71 Million
MT
01/09Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Sells Hong Kong Property for HK$49 Million
MT
2022Wang On Teams Up with US Private Equity Firm to Buy Pentahotel Hong Kong for HK$2 Billi..
MT
2022Bloomberg Video: Hang Seng's Dan Wang on Covid Control Impact
MT
2022Wang On Group Swings to April-September Attributable Loss
MT
2022Wang On Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 20..
CI
2022Wang on Group Limited Does Not Recommend the Payment of Any Interim Dividend in Respect..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 856 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2022 -305 M -38,9 M -38,9 M
Net Debt 2022 5 710 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,41x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 670 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 203
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wang On Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WANG ON GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Shing Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Ching Ho Tang Chairman
Ming Ho Chiu COO-Financial Services
Wing Leung Cheung General Manager-Legal & Compliance
Chun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WANG ON GROUP LIMITED14.63%85
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.84%40 965
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 451
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.56%27 429
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.86%26 146
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.85%22 863