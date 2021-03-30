Wang On : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT FURTHER UPDATE ON THE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN WUHAN, THE PRC

Subsequent to our previous update on 11 March 2020, CAP received the judgment of the Supreme People's Court dated 29 December 2020 (the "29 December Judgment") on 29 March 2021. By the 29 December Judgment, the Supreme People's Court dismissed the appeal of Ms. Wang and Tian Jiu against the 23 December Judgment for an order that (i) the 23 December Judgment be set aside, (ii) the HK$1,156 million sale and purchase agreement no longer have any force, and (iii) the Contended Interests be returned to Ms. Wang and Tian Jiu.

WOG, WYT and CAP will continue to closely monitor any further developments of the matter and will make further announcements in compliance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as well as the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the shares of WOG, WYT and CAP.

Hong Kong, 30 March 2021

