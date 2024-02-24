Certain A Shares of Wangli Security & Surveillance Product Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024.

Certain A Shares of Wangli Security & Surveillance Product Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1110 days starting from 9-FEB-2021 to 24-FEB-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Wangli Group Co., Ltd., actual controllers Wang Yuebin, Chen Xiaojun, and Wang Chen, and shareholders Zhejiang Wangli Electric Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd., Wuyi Huajue Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., Yongkang Gongjiu Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Wang Binge, and Wang Binjian committed, to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s shareholders Shangrong (Ningbo) Investment Center (Limited Partnership) and Ningbo High-tech Zone Juling Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.



Wang Yuebin, Wang Chen, Ying Min, Hu Yingjiang, Wang Ting, Mr. Xu Jianyang, Chen Zhixian, Wang Lixia, Wang Shunda, Li Qiongxing, Zhi Chongzheng and Yan Xiaojun who have served or serve as directors, supervisors, and senior management personnel of the company promised, that the number of shares transferred each year during their tenure will not exceed 25% of the total number of shares of the issuer held directly and indirectly; within half a year after their resignation, they will not transfer the shares of the issuer held directly or indirectly. If the closing price of the company?s shares for 20 consecutive trading days is lower than the issue price within six months after listing, or the closing price at the end of the six months after listing is lower than the issue price, the lock-up period for the company?s shares held directly or indirectly Automatic extension for six months.