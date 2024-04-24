Plastics For a Better Life: Wanhua Chemical Attends CHINAPLAS 2024

TIME ：2024-04-23

On April 23rd, Wanhua Chemical attends CHINAPLAS 2024 in Shanghai! We bring our comprehensive plastic material solutions in three thematic zones: "Infrastructure & Construction," "Energy & Mobility," and "Consumer goods & Lifestyle."

As urbanization goes, the development of neighborhood is facing a myriad of challenges and opportunities. IT infrastructure, water supply and treatment systems, and progressive agricultural production are critical for supporting the cities. At the zone of "Infrastructure & Construction," we showcased a series of innovative material solutions for water management, telecom and green agricultural, aiming to create a more convenient, greener, and smarter living environment.

Energy serves as the lifeblood of modern civilization, and the development of clean energy is vital for tackling energy crises, reducing environmental pollution, and promoting economic transition. Against the backdrop of global energy structural transformation, the innovation and application of clean energy technologies have become focal points. At the zone of "Energy & Mobility", we showcased our latest advancements in materials for photovoltaics, batteries, and automobiles. Those solutions facilitate energy systems for diving into a low-carbon, sustainable future!

Health is the eternal pursuit of human and a significant indicator of social progress. Wanhua Chemical is offering diversified solutions covering medical, sports, and consumer goods. At the "Consumer goods & Lifestyle" Zone, we not only showcased the latest R&D achievements in these areas but also presented our latest CMF trend for 2024-2025. By seamlessly integrating functionality with stylish aesthetics, aim to shape a beautiful living environment based on safety and health.

During the four days long fair, booth of Wanhua Chemical has captured the attention of numerous attendees and industry professionals. We deeply feel the responsibility and confidence to continue dedicating ourselves to innovating and propelling the development of the plastic industry. Together with our partners, we are committed to creating a more sustainable future!