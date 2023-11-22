TIME ：2023-11-22

From November 21st to 23th, 2023, the Abrafati Coating exhibition was successfully held in São Paulo, Brazil. Our theme at the Abrafati revolved around green technology. Several sustainable solutions of coating industry have been showcased in this expo such as waterborne and high-solid coating products.

The coatings industry is no exception in a world increasingly conscious of carbon footprints. Wanhua Chemical has been at the forefront of this initiative, leveraging our clean energy infrastructure, avant-garde technologies, resilient supply chains, and effective service.

High-Quality Sustainable Products:

The demand for eco-friendly features, such as waterborne, high-solid, and solvent-free products, is rising. In response, Wanhua introduced our innovative curing agents (HT 300, 400, 500) suitable for low-VOC and high-solid systems. These curing agents provide superior performance in industrial and architectural coatings by elevating features such as low viscosity, excellent compatibility, and extended pot life. They will significantly contribute to carbon emission and VOC reduction while enhancing the service life and promoting the sustainable evolution of coating sectors.

Diverse Product Line-Up

Our commitment to green solutions is reflected in our expansive product range. Wanhua Chemical has introduced a diversified waterborne product line-up addressing eco-friendly and bio-based material solutions. During the expo, we have underlined our acrylic polyol Archsol®, Antkote®, and water-dispersible isocyanate Aquolin® product series for 2K waterborne polyurethane flooring and metal coatings. In addition, we have showcased our modified PUD series, including Wantipro®, Lacper®, Leasys®, and Crysol® for 1K polyurethane coatings, finding extensive applications in concrete, wood, metal, and plastic substrates.

In the future, Wanhua Chemical will continue to develop high-performance and sustainable solutions in coating industry for energizing green transformation and industry upgrading in order to fostering a sustainable future for the global community.