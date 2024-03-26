Wanhua Chemical Appears at the 39th World Petrochemical Conference

TIME ：2024-03-26

From March 18th to 22nd, the 39th World Petrochemical Conference was held in Houston, USA, attracting petroleum and chemical professionals, business representatives, and government officials from 53 countries worldwide to explore the direction of energy transition. Peter Huo, Senior Consultant at Wanhua Chemical, was invited to attend and share the company's proactive approach to carbon reduction challenges at the China Session, demonstrating our firm commitment to sustainable development.

As Peter mentioned, "In response to the climate problem, the Chinese government has set carbon reduction targets. We promise to achieve the peak carbon emissions before 2030 and strive to achieve net zero emissions by 2048. " Wanhua Chemical continuously adapts to the new development paradigm, injecting powerful momentum into the industry's accelerated green and low-carbon transformation.

Clean Electricity Transformation

In order to reduce carbon emissions, Wanhua Chemical strengthens carbon footprint management from the source and continuously optimizes our energy structure. The company is investing in clean energy fields such as wind power, solar energy, and nuclear power, achieving the use of clean energy through joint ventures and collaborations. It is estimated that after full implementation, carbon emissions will be reduced by 37 million tons annually.

Energy Decarbonization

In improving energy efficiency, Wanhua Chemical utilizes various innovative technologies to recycle industrial park waste heat for urban heating. It has successfully converted low-grade thermal energy into high-grade thermal energy at low cost, thus enhancing energy efficiency. The project was put into operation in the winter of 2023-2024, providing clean heat sources to more than 10,000 households in Yantai.

Innovative Decarbonization along the Value Chain

We have pioneered a global process for the fluidized bed recycling of hydrogen chloride, which can recover by-product hydrochloric acid, equivalent to an annual reduction of 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. We have also developed the world's first MDI waste brine recycling technology, which enables waste brine to fully meet the requirements of ion membrane electrolysis water, resulting in an annual reduction of over 140,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

In terms of plastic recycling, Wanhua's PCR materials have achieved the regeneration and recycling of plastic barrels and car lamp resources. We have also succeeded in the chemical reuse of polyurethane foam, creating a circular model of green recycling.

In the future, we will continue to adhere to corporate social responsibility, dedicating ourselves to caring for communities, women, children, and all aspects of sustainable development, using chemistry to create a better future for humanity!