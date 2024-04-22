TIME ：2024-04-22

Wanhua Chemical attended the German Wire & Tube 2024 at the Messe Düsseldorf, a world's leading exhibition in the wire, tube, and cable industries, it has been a hotspot for gathering industry experts. We have showcased a variety of cable material solutions covering applications of automobile/transportation, automation, electricity transmission, etc.

Relying its advantageous scientific and technological innovation platform, integrated industrial chain and multiple plants situated in China and Europe, Wanhua Chemical is committed to providing competitive material solutions a for cables in diversified applications:

TPU

Advantages: Excellent mechanical properties and processing performance, weather resistance, abrasion resistance and aging resistance, available in glossy, matte, rough and other surface effects. Application: Automotive brake cable, consumer electronics, charging cable, automation cable, robotic cable, cable jacket protection, etc.

XLPE

Advantages: Good insulation performance, heat resistance Application: Ultra-high voltage cable, submarine cable and special cable, etc.

PA12

Advantages: Low water absorption, excellent low temperature ductility and aging resistance, great wear resistance and corrosion resistance. Application: Optical fibre and cable, submarine cable, battery pack busbar, car seat hotline and etc,.

PVC

Features: Good miscibility with plasticizers and stabilizers, few fisheyes and impurities, good process stability, good insulation properties Application: general wire and cable, elevator cable, automotive cable, ultra-high voltage cable, electronic and electrical cable, etc

LLDPE

Advantages: good fluidity, high grafting modification rate, excellent strength, ductility and insulation properties. Application: general wire and cable, low voltage silane crosslinked cable, etc.

LDPE

Advantages: high density and melt flow rate compatibility, good dielectric strength and volume resistivity, low dielectric loss angle tangent value and dielectric constant. Application: medium and high voltage polyethylene insulating materials, etc.

Wanhua Chemical continues to accelerate technology development, continuously creates more possibilities for the cable industry, providing customers with comprehensive solutions for cables.