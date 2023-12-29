Wanhua Chemical Has Launched a New Waterproof Polyether Product

TIME ：2023-12-29

A new waterproof polyether product, WANOL® C2020E, has been launched by Wanhua Chemical. This model is identical for its low viscosity, flexibility, and eco-friendliness, making it ideal for waterproof coating industry.

Low viscosity:

WANOL® C2020E was developed based on the WANOL® C2020 series. Compared to the processor, it reduces viscosity without changing the polyurethane polymerization process, thus improves workability.

Flexiblilty:

WANOL® C2020E improves the flexibility of polyurethane and enhances its elongation property while optimizing its application in waterproof coatings.

This product has a lower content of organic volatile compounds, and It's particularly suitable for solvent-free systems.

Looking forward, Wanhua Chemical will keep innovating in the field of waterproof coating and contributing to a sustainable world!