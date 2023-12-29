Wanhua Chemical Has Launched a New Waterproof Polyether Product

A new waterproof polyether product, WANOL® C2020E, has been launched by Wanhua Chemical. This model is identical for its low viscosity, flexibility, and eco-friendliness, making it ideal for waterproof coating industry.
Low viscosity:
WANOL® C2020E was developed based on the WANOL® C2020 series. Compared to the processor, it reduces viscosity without changing the polyurethane polymerization process, thus improves workability.
Flexiblilty:
WANOL® C2020E improves the flexibility of polyurethane and enhances its elongation property while optimizing its application in waterproof coatings.
This product has a lower content of organic volatile compounds, and It's particularly suitable for solvent-free systems.
Looking forward, Wanhua Chemical will keep innovating in the field of waterproof coating and contributing to a sustainable world!
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 06:07:39 UTC.