Wanhua Chemical Launched NMP Material Solutions

TIME ：2023-11-22

Recently, methylamine facility of Wanhua started production successfully in one shot. It initials from natural gas, through acetylene, then BDO, GBL, methylamine and finally NMP, with an annual capacity of 80kT which is the single largest line in the world. The establishment of this plant is a firm step of Wanhua's ambition on battery industry.

High-Quality Product:

N-Mthylpyrrolidone (NMP) is an organic solvent used in a variety of industries and applications. For example, anode paste, conductive paste, photoresist, screen cleaner, and as solvent for a series of polymer synthesis like aramid, polyphenylene sulfide(PPS), polyimide(PI). Besides, it can also be seen in insulation coating and some other pharma and petrochemical applications.

When it comes to battery field, the purity, chroma, and free amine are among the key parameters that customers are concerned about. Through innovation and continuous optimization on process and high precision test, Wanhua established comprehensive quality control system resulted a more than 99.9% purity.

Industrial Chain Advantage:

Leveraging Sichuan production base that is deeply integrated and power by green electricity, plus its natural gas supply advantage, the supply chain is secured with consistency.