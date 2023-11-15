Wanhua Chemical Obtained ISCC Plus certification

TIME ：2023-11-13

Recently, sixproducts of Wanhua Chemical are certificated by International Sustainable Development and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS),includingMDI, TDI, IPDI, PMMA, TPU, and bio-based polyol. With the certification, a more sustainable product portfolio has been established, indicating that we are able tofurther support the green and low-carbon development fordownstream industries.

We adoptedMass Balance method to manage ISCC PLUS certified products.Based on the allocation of sustainable credit, we go beyond physical isolation and makeit possible to track the quantity and sustainability characteristics of recycled andbio-based materials across the value chain. The high quality of the products are maintainedduring the production process while the waste and environmental impact are minimized.

In the future, we will continue to increase investment in sustainable production, assure implementing ISCC PLUS certification, mappingmore sustainable materialsfor a greener industry value chain.