TIME ：2024-07-03

Struggling with Heavy Glasses?

Wanhua Chemical introduces the WANNATE®XR series isocyanate, designed for creating high-refractive index and lightweight optical lenses. This innovation allows for thinner, lighter spectacles, reducing the pressure on your nose and providing greater comfort. Additionally, lenses made with the WANNATE®XR series significantly minimize yellowing, ensuring long-lasting clarity.

To cater to various customer needs, Wanhua Chemical offers two exceptional raw materials for lenses:

- **For severe nearsightedness (above 6.0 diopters)**. We recommend lenses made with WANNATE®XR-2007. These lenses boast a refractive index of 1.67, resulting in thinner lenses.

- **For mild to moderate nearsightedness (below 6.0 diopters)**: Lenses made with WANNATE®XR-2006 are ideal, featuring a refractive index of 1.60, a higher Abbe number, and enhanced anti-yellowing performance due to their alicyclic structure.

The XR series represents a technological leap in high-end lens manufacturing. For more information, please visit our [online portal for CASE solutions] (https://case.whchem.com/store/case/solutions) or contact us directly.

Middle East and Africa

Sales manager: Kevin Zhu

Tel.: +86 181 5351 7109

E-mail: JYZHU@WHCHEM.COM

Europe

Sales manager: Freeman Wang

Tel.: +86 18953568796

E-mail: WANGBINB@WHCHEM.COM

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Sales manager: Hill Meng

Tel.: +86 181 5351 7917

E-mail: MENGHUIB@WHCHEM.COM

Australia, India, Japan, Korea, Commonwealth of Independent States

Sales manager: Willian Xin

Tel.: +86 181 5351 7651

E-mail: XINXING@WHCHEM.COM

North American Free Trade Agreement

Sales Manager: Michael Han

Tel: +1(517)-759-9384

Email: michael.han1@us.whchem.com

Mexico

Sales manager: Alejandro Velazquez

Tel.: +52 (811) -017-9591

E-mail: AVELAZQUEZ@WHCHEM.COM

Latin America

Sales manager: Oswaldo Prickaitis Filho

Tel.: +55 (11) -2321-0244