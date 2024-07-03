Struggling with Heavy Glasses?
Wanhua Chemical introduces the WANNATE®XR series isocyanate, designed for creating high-refractive index and lightweight optical lenses. This innovation allows for thinner, lighter spectacles, reducing the pressure on your nose and providing greater comfort. Additionally, lenses made with the WANNATE®XR series significantly minimize yellowing, ensuring long-lasting clarity.
To cater to various customer needs, Wanhua Chemical offers two exceptional raw materials for lenses:
- **For severe nearsightedness (above 6.0 diopters)**. We recommend lenses made with WANNATE®XR-2007. These lenses boast a refractive index of 1.67, resulting in thinner lenses.
- **For mild to moderate nearsightedness (below 6.0 diopters)**: Lenses made with WANNATE®XR-2006 are ideal, featuring a refractive index of 1.60, a higher Abbe number, and enhanced anti-yellowing performance due to their alicyclic structure.
The XR series represents a technological leap in high-end lens manufacturing. For more information, please visit our [online portal for CASE solutions] (https://case.whchem.com/store/case/solutions) or contact us directly.
Middle East and Africa
Sales manager: Kevin Zhu
Tel.: +86 181 5351 7109
E-mail: JYZHU@WHCHEM.COM
Europe
Sales manager: Freeman Wang
Tel.: +86 18953568796
E-mail: WANGBINB@WHCHEM.COM
Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Sales manager: Hill Meng
Tel.: +86 181 5351 7917
E-mail: MENGHUIB@WHCHEM.COM
Australia, India, Japan, Korea, Commonwealth of Independent States
Sales manager: Willian Xin
Tel.: +86 181 5351 7651
E-mail: XINXING@WHCHEM.COM
North American Free Trade Agreement
Sales Manager: Michael Han
Tel: +1(517)-759-9384
Email: michael.han1@us.whchem.com
Mexico
Sales manager: Alejandro Velazquez
Tel.: +52 (811) -017-9591
E-mail: AVELAZQUEZ@WHCHEM.COM
Latin America
Sales manager: Oswaldo Prickaitis Filho
Tel.: +55 (11) -2321-0244E-mail: oswaldo.prickaitis@borsodchem.com.br
