  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600309   CNE0000016J9

WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(600309)
Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

05/14/2021 | 11:56pm EDT
TAIPEI, May 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the city around it, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections.

The new rules will not mean offices, schools or restaurants have to close, but will cause the shutdown of cinemas and other entertainment spots, while limiting family get-togethers to five people indoors and 10 outdoors.

For the first time, masks will have to be worn outdoors.

Taipei's government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and similar venues to shut.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a "level of risk" in certain hot spots, such as Taipei's gritty Wanhua district, had spurred the decision to raise the alert level.

"Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and controlled," he told reporters.

President Tsai Ing-wen's spokesman said she would reduce the number of "unnecessary meetings" or public events. The presidential office is close to Wanhua.

The rising community infections unnerved the stock market this week, but at the same news conference, Premier Su Tseng-chang reiterated that the island's economic fundamentals remain good.

Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters authorities would watch market reaction on Monday, adding that he did not rule out calling a meeting of the National Stabilisation Fund, which the government can use to smooth large fluctuations.

Investors should act rationally, he said, pointing out that only a few sectors would be affected by the curbs, such as tourism, rather than the island's crucial foreign trade.

The new restrictions do not apply to the chip-manufacturing hub of Hsinchu, and are unlikely to affect exports of semiconductors, a global shortage of which has shut some car factories.

Taiwan has millions of vaccine doses on order from Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, though only a small number have arrived from the latter. More vaccines will start arriving next month, Tsai has said.

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has reported fewer than 1,500 cases among a population of about 24 million, most of them imported from abroad, but a recent rise in community transmissions has spooked residents.

The island has never gone into a full lockdown and its people are used to life carrying on near normal, despite the pandemic ranging in many other parts of the world.

Late on Friday, several universities, including the elite National Taiwan University, said they would immediately switch to remote learning, telling students to stay away from campuses.

Museums in Taipei, and the zoo, said they would shut too.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sam Holmes)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.15% 7864 Delayed Quote.7.37%
MODERNA, INC. 7.68% 161.38 Delayed Quote.54.48%
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. 3.66% 103.4 End-of-day quote.13.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 104 B 16 158 M 16 158 M
Net income 2021 19 790 M 3 074 M 3 074 M
Net Debt 2021 25 030 M 3 889 M 3 889 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 325 B 50 433 M 50 437 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 17 581
Free-Float 41,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guang Wu Kou President, General Manager & Director
Zeng Tai Liao Chairman
Xiao Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wan Bin Zhang Independent Director
Yong Jian Bao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.58%50 433
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.10%98 227
AIR LIQUIDE5.85%81 393
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.24.45%38 140
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.-1.07%30 257
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-6.16%27 170