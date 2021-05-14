Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, May 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its coronavirus
alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the city
around it, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will
shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new
domestic infections.
The new rules will not mean offices, schools or restaurants
have to close, but will cause the shutdown of cinemas and other
entertainment spots, while limiting family get-togethers to five
people indoors and 10 outdoors.
For the first time, masks will have to be worn outdoors.
Taipei's government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and
similar venues to shut.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a "level of risk" in
certain hot spots, such as Taipei's gritty Wanhua district, had
spurred the decision to raise the alert level.
"Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and
controlled," he told reporters.
President Tsai Ing-wen's spokesman said she would reduce the
number of "unnecessary meetings" or public events. The
presidential office is close to Wanhua.
The rising community infections unnerved the stock market
this week, but at the same news conference, Premier Su
Tseng-chang reiterated that the island's economic fundamentals
remain good.
Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan told Reuters authorities
would watch market reaction on Monday, adding that he did not
rule out calling a meeting of the National Stabilisation Fund,
which the government can use to smooth large fluctuations.
Investors should act rationally, he said, pointing out that
only a few sectors would be affected by the curbs, such as
tourism, rather than the island's crucial foreign trade.
The new restrictions do not apply to the chip-manufacturing
hub of Hsinchu, and are unlikely to affect exports of
semiconductors, a global shortage of which has shut some car
factories.
Taiwan has millions of vaccine doses on order from Moderna
Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, though only a small
number have arrived from the latter. More vaccines will start
arriving next month, Tsai has said.
Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has reported fewer than
1,500 cases among a population of about 24 million, most of them
imported from abroad, but a recent rise in community
transmissions has spooked residents.
The island has never gone into a full lockdown and its
people are used to life carrying on near normal, despite the
pandemic ranging in many other parts of the world.
Late on Friday, several universities, including the elite
National Taiwan University, said they would immediately switch
to remote learning, telling students to stay away from campuses.
Museums in Taipei, and the zoo, said they would shut too.
