UTECH Asia/PU China 2023: Wanhua Chemical - Strive For a Sustainable Future

TIME ：2023-08-02

At Utech Asia/PU China 2023, Wanhua Chemical showcased its full-life-cycle PU solutions in three themed zones: "Net Zero", "Circular Economy" and "New Era", where the visitors can explore the trend of sustainability.

Net Zero

The energy-efficiency building solution catch the eyes, for visitors to find out how the carbon footprint can be reduced through efficient rigid PU foam, glass fiber PU, formaldehyde-free PU adhesives, etc.

Circular economy

Powered by bio-based raw materials and process innovation, we made it possible for circulation in several end-products throughout its life cycle. We are committed to transforming waste into valuable resources.

New Era

Based on the feature like high strength, environmental protection and corrosion resistance of PU, Wanhua Chemical provides comprehensive solutions for the collection, storage and application of energy. Whether it's innovative photovoltaic materials or efficient automotive components, we are capable to provide proper products.

We warmly invites you to come to the booth and explore a green future.