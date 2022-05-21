Wanhua Chemical : Annual Report of 2021

2021 Annual Report

Management Discussion and Analysis

Discussion and Analysis for Operation

In 2021, taking "cost reduction and eciency improve- ment" as its management theme, the Company actively boosted the talent innovation program, optimized the supply chain structure, and improved its operational ef- ciency. It accomplished its goals in safety management, talent cultivation, technical breakthroughs, management innovation, new project construction, operation of new facilities, acquisition & merger, and industrial integration, grasped the opportunity brought by the peak of global chemical industry, and brought the performance of the Company to a new height. Positively responding to the "carbon peak and neutrality" strategy of China, the Com pany made innovative arrangements in the new energy industry, made plans for future development of Wanhua and laid a rm foundation for the quality and sustainable development of the Company in the "14th Five-year Plan" period.

Market and Marketing

In 2021, the vaccination rate in major economies worldwide rose. Economy was recovering, which lifted global market demands for chemical products. However, aec- ted by extreme weather, the pandemic and other factors, part of overseas facilities were short of supply, resulting in large uctuations in global supply chains of the chemical industry, phased imbalance of supply and demand, and price increase of global chemical products. In 2021, the Company's MDI facilities in Yantai received technical reform and the million-ton ethylene industrial chain project and other projects with new capacity and facilities were put into operation, which improved the supply capacity in global market. With years of preparation in global supply chains and channels, the Company overcame diculties brought by the pandemic and other adverse factors, orderly guaranteed market supply for global core customers, expanded its share in global market, and the Company's brand reputation and customer satisfaction in the market were also signicantly improved.

The PU business segment made eorts in both products and solutions, which enhanced each other and maintained rapid growth. The Company mainly "expanded market resources, stretched overseas boundaries, amplied the synergistic advantage, deepened channel reform, and increased long-term interest". It enhanced cultivation and development of potential upstream and downstream industries, deepened the cooperation with global