Wanhua Chemical : CHINAPLAS2023 | Wanhua Chemical Attends the Press Conference of Chinaplas and Shares New Trends of Green Materials

On April 16, Wanhua Chemical, with its full range of sustainable solutions for plastics, attended the Chinaplas 2023 press conference. The conference attracted the participation of more than 100 media outlets worldwide. Chu Naibo, the deputy general manager of Performance Polymers Business Unit, He Yong, thedeputy general managerofPerformanceMaterials Business Unit, Wen Cizhang, themarketing directorof Performance Polymers Business Unit, and Zheng Tianlong, the marketing directorof PP/PE business of Wanhua Petrochemical SalesCo., Ltd. attended the conference. They communicated and shared cutting-edge information with online and offline media on hot issues such as low-carbon innovative material solutions and sustainable strategic layout.

With the theme of "Welcome a new environment, shape a future by plastics," the press conference introduced in detail that as the plastics industrial economy witnesses gradual stability and growth, Wanhua Chemical is exploring the sustainable development path in the field of plastics, aiming to optimize industrial structures and facilitate the global market to embrace green revolution, and strategically lays out the four major solutions of "renewable, recyclable, degradable and carbon reduction" materials. The companyis helpingtheindustryseize the opportunities of green transformation and creating a more livable environment for human beings.

"Reproducible" materials help build a biobased economic development model

Using biomassraw materials such as cornstarch and natural oil and adopting technologies such as biological fermentation and chemical conversion, Wanhua Chemical has successfully developed polyether polyol, polyester polyol, bio-based TPU, waterborne acrylic resin, PLA, and other products. In particular, the biobased content of the series of WANOL® polyether polyol reaches 90%, contributing to reducing carbon emissions by 30-50%. The biobased content of the series of WANTHANOL® Bio polyester polyol can reach up to 100%, contributing to reducing carbon emissions by 30-70%. The biobased content of the series of WANTHANE® WHT-ECO TPU is 10-100%, contributing to reducing carbon emissions by 20-40% per ton, and it is the first biobased TPU product to receive UL certification in the industry. The accelerating "reproducible" process of multiproduct lines provides downstream industries with diversified development paths of environmental protection.

"Recyclable" materials create a closed loop in the plastics circular economy industry

Turning waste plastics into things of value is the key to the realization of plastics circular economy. Wanhua Chemical redefines the recycling of waste plastics by physical and chemical recovery methods. In terms of chemical recovery, through alcoholysis, pyrolysis and other processes, waste rigid polyurethane foam and flexible polyurethane foam, and the useful composition in waste PC, PMMA, PP, PE are systematically recycled and re-synthesized intonewmaterials with properties comparable to those of raw materials. In terms of physical recovery, wehaveestablished an integrated upstream and downstream circular pattern from consumption, recycling, processing, production to the completion of end products. On the basis of ensuring that the whole recycling chain can be traced and the quality of products can be managed perfectly, we havesuccessfully launched a series of recyclable products, such as PCR-PP and PCR-PC. Through the use of multiple recycling methods and the combined cycle of industrial chains,we areworking together with partners to build a sustainable and new circular ecology.

"Degradable" materials enable materials to come from nature and return to nature

Driven by the "plastic ban" policy, the degradable materials industry has witnessed greater space for development. To provide the market with more cost-effective degradable materials, Wanhua Chemical has actively laid out the upstream and downstream industrial chains of PBAT and PLA and achieved independent and stable supply chain integration. Additionally, to lead the industry in producing and supplying high-performance degradable materials, we have established an influential Biodegradable Plastics Industry Alliance with industry partners to jointly set product standards and accelerate the commercialization of degradable materials.

"Carbon reduction" materials reduce carbon emissions for the new energy and automotive industry

In fields such as wind power, photovoltaics, and energy storage, Wanhua Chemical, with the advantage of industrial chains, helps downstream industries reduce carbon emissions through full materials solutions. In addition to organosilicon, long-chain nylon, polyurethane foam, thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer (TPU), ultrafiltration membrane, reverse osmosis membrane, lithium iron phosphate, and others, we can also supply high-performance polyolefin elastomer (POE). With its outstanding physical and mechanical properties, resistance to high and low temperatures, and processing rheological behavior, POE is widely used in photovoltaic packaging film.

In the automotive industry, we can provide various product portfolios, such as PU, TPU, compounded PP, PMMA, special PC, and nylon 12, for automotive exterior and interior, panel, charging gun, housing, components of the charging pile, cable, shell, components of the battery pack, plumbing fittings, ABS brake cable, thermal management system, cooling tube, and other applications. Significantly, Wanhua Chemical has become one of the few enterprises in the industry with core manufacturing technology and scale production capacity of the whole industrial chain of nylon 12. With its advantagesinhigh toughness, low water absorption rate, and light weight, ournylon 12 has become an indispensable material in the field of new energy vehicles.

While facilitating a safer, more stable, and efficient development of the industrial ecosystem,we willactively fulfill oursocial responsibility and contribute to creating a better life for mankind with like-minded partners.